INDIGITAL Launches INGEO by INDIGITAL, a New Portfolio of Geospatial Solutions for NG911

INDIGITAL: 911 Is Our Calling

The new INGEO by INDIGITAL portfolio brings automated GIS data validation and managed geospatial services to 911 agencies nationwide.

We launched the INGEO portfolio so agencies can work with just one vendor responsible for helping ensure that both pieces are aligned, validated and ready to operate together.” — Lynne Houserman, CEO, INDIGITAL

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIGITAL , a pioneer in Next Generation 911 (NG911) network deployment and operations, today announced the launch of INGEO by INDIGITAL, a portfolio of geospatial solutions and services built to give public-safety agencies a single, accountable partner for the GIS data that underpins location validation and emergency call routing. The portfolio launches with VertiGIS 1Engage , a proven automated GIS data validation and aggregation platform powered in partnership with 1Spatial by VertiGIS.INGEO extends INDIGITAL’s NG911 capabilities into the GIS data quality layer that sits behind location validation and call routing. It pairs INDIGITAL’s Next Generation Core Services ( NGCS ) and operational expertise with proven spatial data management technology, allowing agencies to source both their NG911 infrastructure and the validated GIS data supporting it from one team. The INGEO portfolio is designed to expand with additional location data offerings as data interoperability between all 911 systems increase.INGEO gives agencies access to GIS products and services that are scaled to meet their needs. Capabilities range from automated validation and reporting to FCC Phase II readiness assessment, indoor mapping for MLTS validation, z-value verification, and discrepancy tracking across all location data. As the portfolio’s flagship offering, VertiGIS 1Engage automatically evaluates critical NG911 GIS datasets, including road centerlines, address points and emergency-service boundaries, against applicable data standards, identifying discrepancies that affect location validation, system readiness and emergency call routing.As a leading NGCS provider, INDIGITAL applies these same capabilities to its customer’s NGCS systems through its Automated Validation Gateway (AVG), ensuring the integrity of the GIS data that can impact 911 call outcomes. With INGEO by INDIGITAL, agencies can now access that same standard of data assurance directly.“In NG911, the network and the data cannot be treated as separate conversations,” said Lynne Houserman, CEO of INDIGITAL. “The core services can only perform as reliably as the GIS data supporting them. We launched the INGEO portfolio so agencies can work with just one vendor responsible for helping ensure that both pieces are aligned, validated and ready to operate together.”GIS data is the authoritative source for validating caller locations and determining how emergency calls route through an NG911 environment. Automated validation gives agencies a repeatable method for confirming that data is complete, current and consistent — surfacing discrepancies early and holding data integrity steady as the dataset changes over time.The VertiGIS 1Engage PartnershipAcquired in April 2026, 1Spatial operates as 1Spatial by VertiGIS, combining its location data-management capabilities with VertiGIS’ portfolio of geospatial applications and services. 1Spatial’s VertiGIS 1Engage software is a key component within the INGEO portfolio of services and solutions. Its automated, rules-based technology validates, cleanses, transforms and governs complex GIS datasets at scale. INDIGITAL and 1Spatial by VertiGIS have partnered to quickly bring long-proven GIS technology to INDIGITAL’s expansive NG911 customer base."When we acquired 1Spatial, our goal was to strengthen the connection between location data management and real-world operational outcomes. This partnership with INDIGITAL delivers on that vision by providing public-safety agencies with a single, accountable path from validated GIS data through to a fully operational NG911 environment,” said Andy Berry, CEO of VertiGIS. “In a domain where data quality directly affects how calls are routed and lives are protected, end-to-end accountability is critical."About INDIGITALINDIGITAL is an industry leader in Next Generation 911 network deployment and operations, connecting 911 callers and emergency communications centers across North America. Since deploying the nation’s first statewide ESInet in 2004, INDIGITAL has helped public-safety agencies build, operate and protect the critical infrastructure behind emergency communications. Its portfolio includes NGCS, ESInet, Texty, INGEO and the award-recognized Managed Emergency Voice Operations platform. At INDIGITAL, 911 Is Our Calling™.About VertiGISVertiGIS unlocks the power of location to help organizations work smarter. Its innovative geospatial solutions connect complex location data with real-world operational workflows for utilities, government bodies, telecom providers, and commercial and industrial teams. This empowers them to manage assets with precision, drive efficiencies, and achieve superior outcomes. Through 1Spatial by VertiGIS, this portfolio now includes global expertise in geospatial data management, validation and governance - helping organizations ensure their location data is complete, accurate and fit for purpose before it powers critical decisions and operations. VertiGIS' Neo technology vision powers this transformation. Cloud-first, industry-informed, AI-enabled tools are paired with a portfolio of applications including VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS Networks, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS ConnectMaster, VertiGIS 1Integrate, VertiGIS 1Engage, and more. Many of these solutions extend and enhance Esri's ArcGISplatform, adapting to the needs of both small teams and enterprise-scale deployments. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide rely on VertiGIS to turn geospatial data into actionable insights. To learn more, visit www.vertigis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.