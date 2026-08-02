Change of responsibility ceremony recognizes Taber as new 167th command chief

A change of responsibility ceremony was held at the 167th Airlift Wing base dining facility during the August unit training assembly, Aug. 1, 2026.

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Taber is the 167th’s tenth senior enlisted leader, taking over the role from Chief Master Sgt. Mark Snyder who served as the wing command chief since 2023.

As command chief, Taber will advise the wing commander on the health, morale, welfare, discipline and professional development of enlisted Airmen.

During the ceremony, Col. Randall Wright, 167th Airlift Wing commander, expressed his appreciation to Snyder for his honest counsel and unwavering commitment to the 167th Airmen. He also told Taber that he was inheriting more than a position.

“You inherit the trust and the advocacy of the enlisted force. This is both a great honor and a great responsibility and I know you’re ready,” said Wright.

Taber emphasized readiness as the foundation of mission success, encouraging Airmen to be prepared professionally and personally for future opportunities.

“Readiness is paramount to ensure that we remain the premier airlift wing in the country,” said Taber.

Taber, a self-professed history nerd, also spoke about the importance of persevering the wing’s heritage while developing future leaders.

“I believe our future depends on knowing our history,” said Taber, adding, “you can’t know where you are going without knowing where you have been.”

Snyder, who will be retiring after 36 years of service, encouraged Airmen to continue to support one another and maintain the culture that has defined the wing.

“When I think about what makes the 167th so special, one word comes to mind – teamwork,” said Snyder

Taber began his Air Force career in 1987 in the Aerospace Ground Equipment career field at the 167th Tactical Airlift Group. Throughout his career, he’s taken on a variety of roles in the aircraft maintenance realm. He was the first wing inspections superintendent for the 167th InspectorGeneral and most recently he served as the National Guard Bureau C-17A/ C-32B/ C-40C Weapon System Manager at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

“I look forward to serving alongside you as we continue building upon the premier legacy of this wing,” said Wright. “Together with the outstanding Airmen of the 167th Airlift Wing, we will remain ready, relevant and resilient.”