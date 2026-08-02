Fort Hamilton Recognizes Soldiers, Civilians for CY26 Third Quarter Achievements

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its Calendar Year 2026 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Club, July 30, recognizing Soldiers and Army civilian workforce members for achievements and excellence in service to the garrison and surrounding community.

Prior to the ceremony, the workforce viewed a video and received a briefing on Dealing with Stress.

Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell presided over the ceremony, joined by Deputy to the Garrison Commander Trevor M. Loew and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Riding.

The ceremony opened with length-of-service recognition, Mark Getman was recognized for five years of federal service. Nicholas Protopsaltis, Brian Riveradejesus and Isaiah Mahon-Christian were recognized for 10 years.

Lizbeth Graziano, Eileen Mora-Rivera and Lisa Sheehan were recognized for 25 years. Joseph Grainger was recognized for 30 years, and Marjorie Rice Patrick for 35 years of service.

Sgt. Jailen Webber and Sgt. Hernan Hernandez received the Department of the Army Certificate of Achievement for their support during the Denyse Wharf clean-up.

Adriana Mitchell received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal for leading the transition of government-furnished mobile devices from the Department of Defense Mobility Unclassified Capability to the Army Mobility Program.

Lt. Jang received the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for actions on May 20, 2026, ensuring the safety of a stranded citizen and newborn during a severe weather event.

Desiree Betts and Brian Riveradejesus received the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for their work supporting the 2026 Fort Hamilton Retiree Appreciation Day.

Additional awards were presented for support of the 2026 SAIL 250 maritime commemoration. Hannah Arbeeny, Eleanor Arbeeny, Demi Smith, Christopher Muir, Sean Muir, Henry Jeannopoulos, Angelina Doyle and John Breslin received Certificates of Appreciation.

Lt. Deforest Torres, Donald Murry, Gilberto Maceda, Officer Dale Coombe, Lt. David Jang, Kresskala Stewart, Anabel Arbeeny, Isaiah Mahon-Christian, Jayren Figueroa and Zeddi Goldwire received the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal.

Kevin Thomas, Mark Getman, Susan Blair, Carolina Franco and Eileen Mora-Rivera received the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal. Sgt. Hernan Hernandez, Sgt. Jailen Webber, Staff Sgt. Mason, Sgt. Maj. Smith and Warrant Officer 1 Pizarro-Navarro were also recognized at the event for their performance and support of the 2026 SAIL 250 maritime commemoration.

Following the awards, garrison directorates — including Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Directorate of Human Resources, Installation Logistics, the Resource Management Office, the Directorate of Public Works, and the Directorate of Emergency Services/Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security — held a hail and farewell, welcoming incoming employees and bidding farewell to departing team members.

Fort Hamilton's next quarterly awards ceremony is expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026.

To view all the photos, visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjD1qo1