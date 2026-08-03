America's Emerging Electric Racing Scene Launches Nationwide Casting Call for New Docuseries

Joshua Fagerness races on the Thunderdome in the Amped Electric Games 2025 finals in Bentonville, Ark Zayne Carter races Onewheel at the Amped Electric Games finals in Bentonville, Ark Amped Electric Games Est 2021

Amped Electric Games launches nationwide casting call for EUC and Onewheel riders; final cast revealed at King of the Hammers

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- /EINPresswire.com/ — Across America, self-balancing electric vehicles can reach speeds exceeding 65 mph on the fastest sections of off-road race courses, as competitors battle across national championship circuits spanning 13 USA EUC events and 8 USA FLT events—and most Americans have never heard of it.

As participation and competition continue to grow, Amped Electric Games is launching a nationwide casting call for the riders who will introduce the sport to a wider audience through a new documentary series currently in development for television and streaming.

Amped Electric Games, the national media organization behind USA EUC and USA FLT competitive racing in the United States, has opened a nationwide casting call inviting electric unicycle (EUC) and Onewheel riders to appear in the series. USA EUC and USA FLT are the sport's national sanctioning organizations, establishing competitive standards, race formats, and championship structures for their respective disciplines. Instead of traditional auditions, prospective cast members are invited to submit a public Instagram Reel showcasing who they are and why they ride.

The series will follow selected riders throughout the 2027 national racing season, documenting not only the competition, but the people whose lives change when they step onto the starting grid. From commuters and trail riders to parents, veterans, students, and championship contenders, the production aims to tell the stories, ambitions, and rivalries of people brought together by an unconventional sport.

Organized competition in personal electric vehicle racing has expanded rapidly in recent years, with sanctioned events now taking place across the United States and internationally.

"We're not casting a podium," said Seth Johnson, founder of Amped Electric Games and executive producer of the series. "We're looking for people whose journeys are worth following. Whether you've never raced or you've been competing for years, what matters most is who you are when the helmet comes off. The racing is simply where those stories unfold."

"Every championship starts with someone's first race," said Christopher Brady, race director and executive producer of the series. "Some riders will come to this casting call with years of experience, while others may have never pinned on a race number. That's exactly what makes this story compelling."

Casting is open to riders of all experience levels. Previous racing experience is not required.

To enter, applicants simply:

Film a public Instagram Reel (90 seconds or less)

Tag @ampedelectricgames using Instagram's Tag People feature

Include #AmpedCastingCall in the caption

The first round opens August 3, with new themed challenges released every two weeks through November. Unlike traditional casting calls, participants are encouraged to take part throughout the campaign, allowing producers to follow riders' personalities and experiences over time rather than through a single audition.

Participants may enter every round or join at any point, and every eligible submission appears in a public gallery at casting.ampedelectricgames.com, allowing fans, fellow riders, and producers to follow the casting process as it unfolds.

Production on the documentary is already underway, with cameras documenting sanctioned events across the 2026 USA EUC / USA FLT national championship season before expanding to follow the selected cast throughout the 2027 championship. The 2026 season concludes Oct. 4 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where riders and spectators will also be able to record and submit auditions on site.

Standout submissions will be featured throughout the casting call. A Top 20 shortlist will be announced in December 2026, followed by callback interviews before the final cast is revealed during King of the Hammers week in Johnson Valley, California, as the 2027 championship season opens with sanctioned USA EUC and USA FLT competition.

The casting call is free to enter. Riders must be at least 18 years old to apply independently. Riders ages 14 to 17 may enter with written parent or guardian consent.

Complete rules, the casting schedule, submission instructions, and the 2026 championship schedule are available at casting.ampedelectricgames.com.

Press kit with photos and b-roll is available on request. Media, production, and partnership inquiries: press@ampedelectricgames.com

ABOUT AMPED ELECTRIC GAMES

Amped Electric Games is the media platform for competitive personal electric vehicle racing in the United States. Through USA EUC and USA FLT, the organization sanctions national competition while producing national championship racing circuits, rider training and development programs, original media, and documentary productions that showcase the athletes, technology, and community behind American electric motorsport.

MEDIA CONTACT

Seth Johnson

Founder & Executive Producer

Amped Electric Games

press@ampedelectricgames.com

casting.ampedelectricgames.com

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