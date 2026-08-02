Investigation Ongoing Into Saturday's Fatal Crash On 4th Avenue South at Broadway

The investigation into Saturday afternoon’s fatal collision on 4th Avenue at Broadway is continuing as officers work to determine the cause of the 87-year-old driver’s actions. That driver, Thomas Cahill of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was traveling south on 4th Avenue when he ran the redlight at the Broadway intersection. His 2013 model Ford Fusion struck pedestrians in the crosswalk, fatally injuring one of them and causing serious injuries to three others.

The deceased is identified as Timothy Wedlock, 58, of Australia.

Another pedestrian, a 44-year-old Jacksonville, Florida man, is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A third pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman from Knoxville, has non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth, a 58-year-old woman from Parsons, Tennessee, is in critical/stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Cahill was traveling with his 90-year-old wife. Both are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Also in the car was the wife’s caregiver, who was uninjured. She was interviewed by Traffic Division investigators and reported she was on her phone in the backseat when she looked up as she heard the pedestrians being stuck.

Cahill did not show indicators of impairment.

