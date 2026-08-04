Non-Profit Rex Vets Reaches 3.4 Million Quarterly Search Impressions as Demand for Affordable Vet Care Surges

RexVet is licensed in Florida, New York, and Virginia.

501(c)(3) charity's $64.99 flat-fee online vet visits grew organic patient discovery nearly 6x in 90 days across Florida, New York and Virginia

Our job as a charity is to be there at the exact moment a scared pet parent reaches for their phone at 2am” — Johnny Dominguez, Founder of Rex Vets Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rex Vets Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth service licensed in Florida, New York and Virginia, today announced a milestone quarter: families searching for affordable veterinary care found the organization more than 3.3 million times on Google over the past 90 days, with daily patient visits growing nearly six-fold since May.The growth, the organization says, is not a marketing story — it is an affordability story. The average U.S. in-person veterinary exam now costs $150 to $300 before any treatment, and emergency room visits routinely exceed $1,000. Rex Vets offers video visits with licensed veterinarians at a flat $64.99, with prescriptions sent to any U.S. pharmacy the family chooses."When three million families a quarter are searching phrases like 'cheap online vet' and 'same-day vet under $70,' that is not a trend — that is a crisis of access," said Johnny Dominguez, Founder of Rex Vets Inc. "Our job as a charity is to be there at the exact moment a scared pet parent reaches for their phone at 2am."Milestone highlights:• 3.38 million Google Search impressions in the last 90 days — up roughly 10x year-to-date• Nearly 6x growth in daily organic patient discovery since May 2026• 50,000+ pet parents served — 4.9-star average across 8,300+ reviews• 300+ veterinarian-reviewed pet health guides published free to the public• Care delivered across Florida, New York and Virginia by state-licensed veterinariansAs a 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 33-2469898), Rex Vets directs surplus revenue to subsidized veterinary care for families who cannot afford treatment, and publishes its full pet-health library — symptom guides, medication references, and emergency triage checklists — at no cost.About Rex Vets Inc.Rex Vets Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity operating a veterinary telehealth platform licensed in Florida, New York and Virginia. Founded to remove cost barriers between families and veterinary care, Rex Vets delivers video vet visits at $64.99 per session. EIN 33-2469898.More information at www.rexvet.org

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