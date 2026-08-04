Embrace Academy Welcomes Students to New Las Vegas Campus

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, Nevada. — Embrace Academy is excited to announce the start of the 2026–2027 school year on Monday, August 10, at its new campus located at 2764 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 113, Las Vegas, NV 89117.Conveniently located near The Lakes and Summerlin communities, Embrace Academy is a private micro-school servicing students from Kindergarten through the 8th Grade. The Las Vegas based micro-school is dedicated to providing a personalized educational experience for students with a wide range of learning needs and abilities.Unlike traditional classrooms that often require students to adapt to a single pace of instruction, every student at Embrace Academy receives an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) designed around their unique academic strengths, learning style, and educational goals. This individualized approach allows teachers to provide targeted instruction while fostering confidence, independence, and a love of learning.Embrace Academy proudly serves:• Gifted and advanced learners seeking greater academic challenges.• Neurotypical students performing at or above grade level who benefit from smaller class sizes and individualized attention.• Neurodiverse students, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and other learning differences, through evidence-based instruction and individualized supports."Our mission is to provide an inclusive learning environment where every student is recognized for their unique strengths and given the opportunity to succeed," said Laura Bruni, Founder of Embrace Academy. "By developing an Individualized Learning Plan for each student, we are able to meet learners where they are and help them grow academically, socially, and emotionally."With intentionally small class sizes, individualized instruction, and a welcoming community, Embrace Academy offers families an alternative to traditional educational settings while maintaining high academic expectations and personalized support.As the new school year begins, Embrace Academy welcomes Las Vegas families interested in learning more about its innovative educational model and inclusive approach by contacting the school directly at (725) 248-3995 or visit their web site at: www.embraceacademylv.com

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