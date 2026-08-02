PODCAST: Learn more about the brand new Loop 303 construction project south of I-10 in Goodyear

Listen to the episode! (or use the player below)

A major project to extend Loop 303 between Van Buren Street and Maricopa County 85 in Goodyear is in the early stages of construction. Here's a chance to learn about this more than $320 million project taking place along the Cotton Lane corridor south of I-10. Senior Resident Engineer Jimmy Naujokaitis is On the Road with ADOT, talking to host Doug Nintzel about early work and what to expect as this Loop 303 construction advances over the next several years.

You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.