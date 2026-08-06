Imagry and UNVI Announce Partnership to Offer Fully Integrated Autonomous Driving Buses

This autonomous bus was manufactured by UNVI and fully integrated with Imagry's HD-mapless AI-based self-driving technology to meet the challenges facing PTOs and PTAs today.

Strategic partnership between autonomous driving technology provider and bus manufacturer to deliver AD-ready WVTA-compliant self-driving electric buses

We are bringing our autonomous driving capabilities to additional markets via UNVI's bus models. Imagry's field-proven technology provides PTOs with an immediate solution to their mobility challenges.” — Eran Ofir, CEO - Imagry

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagry , a pioneer in HD-mapless autonomous driving technology, today announced a strategic partnership with UNVI , a specialist in bus body design and manufacture. Together, the companies have integrated Imagry’s field-proven AI-based autonomous driving technology into UNVI’s M3-category electric buses to address the growing market demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable public transportation solutions. The vehicle was supplied through UBSI, which serves as the strategic vehicle integration, procurement, leasing, and lifecycle support partner for the bus, ensuring regulatory compliance, technical readiness, fleet deployment, and operational support for the buses supplied to Imagry.There is a growing global demand for full-sized buses that run on clean energy and improve service to passengers. However, there is currently an estimated 20% shortage of professional drivers globally, which is growing by at least 1% annually. The answer: autonomous buses, which provide excellent ROI as they can be used to extend hours of operation, increase route frequency, and expand areas of service, all while helping to alleviate traffic congestion, despite the driver shortage.“UNVI has extensive experience in developing and manufacturing bus bodies across a wide range of vehicle platforms and operational applications,” said Carlos Rivo, Managing Director of UNVI. “Our cooperation with Imagry shows how this flexible approach can also support innovative autonomous mobility projects. Although this first project involves a complete electric bus solution, the broader opportunity lies in adapting Imagry’s technology to different UNVI body configurations.”The first fully integrated 10.3-meter self-driving electric bus from UNVI is on its way to a project in Germany. Integration was completed in under three months, well below industry standards ensuring that delivery timetables were met. Pre-certified for WVTA (GSR2), this model meets the needs of public transportation operators (PTOs) and public transit authorities (PTAs) in cities and towns, as well as operational zones (such as medical centers, airports, university campuses, etc.). With Imagry’s award-winning, AI-based perception, motion planning, and vehicle control technology, the buses offer HD-mapless, location-independent driverless operation that is rapidly deployable and easily scalable."We are excited to bring Imagry autonomous driving capabilities to additional markets via UNVI's electric bus models," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry. "Our flexible, cost effective, AI-based and field-proven technology, provides Public Transportation Operators and city planners with a quick and reliable way to meet their current and growing mobility challenges."“Deploying autonomous public transportation is far more than supplying a vehicle, it demands seamless coordination across engineering, regulatory compliance, homologation, procurement, integration, and operational reliability. This is where UBSI creates value, bridging technology developers, manufacturers, and transport operators to turn innovative concepts into reliable commercial operations,” said Ibrahem Badawi, CEO of UBSI. “We're proud to support Imagry and UNVI, and look forward to many more deployments.”The first UNVI bus integrated with Imagry technology is set for deployment in Germany in Q3 2026.About UNVIFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Ourense, Spain, UNVI is a bus bodybuilder that specializes in designing and bodybuilding buses and coaches for safe, efficient, and comfortable journeys, offering a range of vehicles including electric buses with zero emissions and combustion buses with low emissions, serving clients across Europe, Asia, America and Africa. The company is known for its tailor-made bodies, tailoring detailed plans to each customer's needs and applying the latest technology to produce efficient, high-quality solutions. Visit www.unvi.es About UBSIFounded in 2007, UBSI is a leading mobility solutions company specializing in the import, distribution, leasing, and lifecycle services for buses and commercial vehicles across Europe. Backed by an extensive network of authorized service centers, 24/7 mobile support, advanced diagnostics, and spare parts logistics, UBSI plays a strategic role in bringing innovative transportation technologies to market, supporting homologation, regulatory compliance, technical integration, and long-term fleet operation. Through partnerships with leading global manufacturers and technology companies, UBSI is committed to accelerating sustainable, connected, and autonomous public transportation. Visit ubsi.co.ilAbout ImagryImagry, working since 2018 on AI-based full autonomous driving software stack, has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous left- and right-hand side driving software solution for public transportation (for M1, M2, and M3 category vehicles). Imagry’s solution has been field-proven in autonomous vehicles on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry’s system has been selected by Transportation Operators, Transit Authorities, and OEMs to support L3 and L4 in heavy-duty electric buses. Imagry received “Best Practices” awards from Frost & Sullivan in both 2023 and 2025. Visit imagry.co

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