Global Faith Leaders Unite in Washington to Strengthen Abrahamic Unity, Religious Freedom, and Peaceful Coexistence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Religious leaders, policymakers, civil rights advocates, academics, and representatives from more than 70 US National and international organizations gathered at the National Press Club for the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) Second Annual National Coalition Against Hate Conference, reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening Abrahamic unity, while advancing religious freedom, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect for people of all faiths.The conference served as a unique platform where Muslims, Christians, Jews, and representatives of other faith traditions came together to address the growing challenges of religious intolerance, extremism, and hate. Participants emphasized that the shared values of the Abrahamic religions—human dignity, justice, compassion, mercy, and peace—provide a strong foundation for building trust, promoting reconciliation, and strengthening cooperation across religious communities.The conference commenced with an Abrahamic Prayer for Peace, jointly led by Muslim, Jewish, and Christian clergy, symbolizing the common spiritual heritage of the Abrahamic religions. The event also commemorated America's 250th Anniversary, by cutting a cake.Delivering the keynote address, Leo Terrell, Chair of the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, emphasized that confronting antisemitism is a moral responsibility that transcends political affiliation."I am not here as a Republican or a Democrat. The issue of antisemitism is not political. It's an issue of right versus wrong."The conference featured remarks from U.S. Representatives Greg Stanton and Brad Schneider, alongside presentations by leading experts, including Anila Ali, bestselling author Dara Horn, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and Dr. Charles Asher Small of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP). Discussions explored practical strategies for countering religious hatred, addressing digital extremism, strengthening religious freedom, empowering women as peacebuilders, and expanding Abrahamic unity and interfaith cooperation.Throughout the conference, speakers stressed that antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Christian persecution, and all forms of religious hatred undermine peace, democracy, and human dignity. Participants reaffirmed that protecting religious freedom requires collective action, courageous leadership, and sustained cooperation among governments, civil society, and faith communities.The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing Abrahamic unity, promoting interfaith dialogue, defending freedom of religion or belief, and building lasting coalitions that reject hatred, celebrate diversity, and uphold the equal dignity and rights of every human being.A special interfaith delegation from Pakistan, comprising Muslim and Christian faith leaders and human rights advocates, also participated in the conference. The delegation joined international counterparts in exchanging experiences, promoting interfaith dialogue, and reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to protecting religious freedom, fostering peaceful coexistence, and building bridges among diverse religious communities through dialogue and cooperation.

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