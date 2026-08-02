London AI Firm ATAVUS Announces 10GW Renewable Energy Pipeline Four Months After Launch

Atavus Ai

ATAVUS, founded April 2026, reports a 10GW+ renewable energy pipeline and sovereign projects across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London AI Firm ATAVUS Announces 10GW Renewable Energy Pipeline Four Months After LaunchATAVUS, founded in April 2026, reports a 10GW+ renewable energy pipeline and active sovereign infrastructure engagements across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific./EINPresswire.com/ -- ATAVUS, a London-based technology and infrastructure company, has announced the development of a renewable energy pipeline exceeding 10 gigawatts, alongside active sovereign computing and digital infrastructure programmes across multiple continents, less than four months after the company's founding.The company, which operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and large-scale infrastructure, reports that its energy pipeline spans markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. ATAVUS has also disclosed more than a dozen active engagements with governments and national institutions focused on sovereign computing and digital infrastructure development."Energy, infrastructure, sovereignty, security — these are converging into a single challenge for governments and industries worldwide," said Anjana Basnet, Executive Team at ATAVUS. "Our work is focused on delivering integrated solutions that address all of these areas simultaneously."ATAVUS operates what it describes as an Integrated Intelligence Platform structured around six areas: artificial intelligence infrastructure, intelligent energy systems, sovereign computing, digital infrastructure, robotics and physical intelligence, and cybersecurity. The company says these areas are designed to function as interconnected components rather than separate products.The firm reports that it has prioritised long-term structural partnerships over shorter-term engagements, with a stated focus on critical national infrastructure projects.Renewable energy represents a central component of ATAVUS's current pipeline. The company's Intelligent Energy Systems division develops power infrastructure that incorporates real-time optimisation and AI-driven management alongside conventional generation capacity.On the sovereign computing side, ATAVUS reports active programmes designed to help governments and institutions maintain control over sensitive data processing. The company says this work is particularly relevant in regions where data sovereignty has become a policy priority.ATAVUS was incorporated in the United Kingdom in April 2026 and operates internationally across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.About ATAVUSATAVUS is a London-headquartered technology and strategic development company working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sovereign computing, digital infrastructure, robotics and cybersecurity. The company delivers integrated infrastructure solutions to governments, infrastructure developers and strategic partners.ATAVUS Group (UK) · London · Europe · Middle East · Africa · Asia-Pacific

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