PreRoll Press Expands Modular Product Line with Manual Packing Base, Specialty Trays, and Flora Bin Precision Sifters

All in One System

The new manual-first hardware drop gives commercial pre-roll machines packing flexibility, Multi-brand cone compatibility, and two-stage particle size control.

If your grind is inconsistent, your weight distribution fails. If your tray doesn't fit, your cones crush. We designed these new tools to solve those specific physical pain points .” — Wesley Tuttle

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreRoll Press (prerollpress.co), a manufacturer of commercial pre-roll machine, today announced a major expansion to its modular accessory line. The release introduces five new hardware solutions: a non-electric Manual Packing Base, dedicated 120mm and 98mm Slim Work Trays, and two Flora Bin Sifter/Grinders engineered for two-stage particle grading.

Designed to eliminate common operational bottlenecks like stem punctures, uneven cone burns, and electricity dependency on the processing floor, the new lineup gives operators tactile control over every stage of the pre-roll cycle.

"In pre-roll manufacturing, small physical details dictate your final product quality," said Founder, [Wes Tuttle] at PreRoll Press. "If your grind size is inconsistent, your weight distribution fails. If your tray doesn't fit a slim paper profile properly, your cones crush. We designed these new tools to solve those specific physical pain points without forcing producers to invest in overly complex, fragile electronics."

Key Features of the New Release:

Manual Packing Base: Built from heavy-duty steel and food-grade HDPE, this base operates entirely without electricity. Agitation speed is controlled directly by the operator using a smooth hand crank or an attached cordless drill, making it ideal for off-grid operations, mobile processing setups, or custom hand-tuning.

Flora Bin Sifter/Grinders (12-Mesh Coarse & 14-Mesh Fine): These manual sifting bins process 0.25 lbs of material per run through stainless steel screens. The 12-mesh coarse unit strips away rigid stems that cause paper tears, while the 14-mesh fine unit creates uniform particle sizes that flow freely into cones, stopping "canoeing" and reducing weight variance across batches.

120mm & 98mm Slim Work Trays: CNC-machined to expand the Fill 'N Fold line's versatility. The 120mm tray accommodates extra-long party formats and supports larger pre-rolls 1.5 to 2 grams of material

All five products integrate directly with the existing Fill 'N Fold production ecosystem and are available immediately for individual purchase or batch ordering at prerollpress.co.

About PreRoll Press

PreRoll Press Inc. manufactures commercial pre-roll equipment and modular accessories engineered for speed, durability, and operator ease. Utilizing food-grade materials and precision CNC machining, PreRoll Press systems help dispensaries, craft cultivators, and multi-state operators scale production without sacrificing smoke quality.

Media Contact

Name: Wesley Tuttle

Phone number : +1 (509) 701-0035

Email: wes@prerollpress.co / sales@prerollpress co

Website: www.prerollpress.co

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