Ahmad Tea and Antoine Semenyo Deliver the Ultimate Pre-Season Preparation with Tea Tasting Masterclass

Antoine Semenyo for Ahmad Tea's Tea Tasting Masterclass Antoine Semenyo during the Ahmad Tea Masterclass

Premier League and Ghana International Forward Takes Time Out From Manchester City Pre-Season Tour To Celebrate Detail Behind Elite Performance

Preparation is one of the most important parts of my career.” — Antoine Semenyo

HONG KONG, KOWLOON BAY, HONG KONG, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, English tea brand in more than 90 countries Ahmad Tea , delivered the ultimate pre-season preparation alongside Manchester City and Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo with a tea tasting masterclass. The exclusive event celebrated the routines, detail and mindset that underpin elite performance.Held in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, the event formed part of Ahmad Tea's ‘Preparation is Everything’ campaign, highlighting the importance of preparation, consistency and craftsmanship—values shared by both high-performance athletes and Ahmad Tea's Tea Masters.During the event, Semenyo, who was raised in England, shared insights into his pre-season training, mental preparation and ambitions for the upcoming season, offering guests a unique perspective on the discipline required to perform at the highest level.Guests were invited to experience Ahmad Tea's renowned black and herbal tea blends through a guided tea tasting masterclass led by Senior Tea Taster, Dominic Marriott. The session explored the heritage and quality that have defined Ahmad Tea for decades, showcasing how expert tea tasting and blending ensure exceptional flavour and quality in every cup.Antoine Semenyo said: "Preparation is one of the most important parts of my career. What people see on matchday is only a small part of the work—it all comes from the routines, discipline and mindset developed long before kick-off. I am working hard during pre-season on those processes to develop and improve everyday habits to be ready for a big season ahead”.Ahmad Tea's ‘Preparation is Everything’ campaign celebrates the rituals that help people perform at their best, whether in elite sport or everyday life. Drawing a parallel between the meticulous preparation behind world-class athletic performance and the expertise behind every cup of Ahmad Tea, the campaign shines a spotlight on the discipline, patience and attention to detail that define success. From carefully sourcing leaves from the finest gardens to expertly blending every tea, Ahmad Tea believes that exceptional results begin long before the final performance—a philosophy shared by athletes preparing for competition and tea masters artistry behind every blend.Tracey Wakelin, Head of Global Marketing at Ahmad Tea, commented:“It was a privilege to welcome Antoine to Hong Kong and bring together media and partners to celebrate the values at the heart of our 'Preparation is Everything' campaign. Whether preparing for a season at the highest level of football or delivering the perfect cup of tea, it's often the work that goes unseen that makes the greatest difference. From carefully selecting and balancing teas from different origins to ensuring every blend is crafted with precision and brewed with care.”- Ends -About Ahmad TeaAhmad Tea is an award-winning English tea company founded in Hampshire, England. Family-owned and operated, the company combines four generations of tea expertise with an unwavering commitment to quality.Today, Ahmad Tea products are enjoyed in more than 90 countries worldwide, serving over 30 million cups of tea every day. The company sources the finest leaves from leading tea-growing regions around the world and maintains rigorous tasting and quality-control standards to ensure every blend delivers an exceptional tea-drinking experience.Beyond tea, Ahmad Tea is committed to creating a positive impact in communities around the world through its charitable and sustainability initiatives. Through its pioneering Hand Picked Profit Shared initiative Ahmad Tea is driving positive change in its key sourcing regions, sharing more of the value created by tea with the people who pick it. The programme provides additional profit-share payments directly to tea workers, helping to close the living wage gap and support greater financial independence, particularly for women in tea-growing communities.In 2025, the project’s second year, more than 12,000 women were paid bonuses in India, Kenya and Sri Lanka.Elsewhere the company has funded schools, hospitals, clean water programmes and emergency aid projects across multiple countries and remains committed to supporting the communities connected to its global supply chain. Ahmad Tea also works closely with tea-growing partners to promote responsible sourcing practices and support the long-term sustainability of tea-growing communities.Driven by a passion for quality and a belief in bringing people together, Ahmad Tea continues to connect cultures and communities around the world through the shared enjoyment of great tea.About Antoine SemenyoAntoine Semenyo is one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football and a Ghana international who currently plays in the Premier League for Manchester City.Born in London and proudly representing Ghana on the international stage, Semenyo's rise to the top of the game is a story of determination, resilience and relentless self-improvement. Having progressed through the English football pyramid before establishing himself in the Premier League, he has become renowned for his pace, power, versatility and work ethic.Since making his senior debut for Ghana in 2022, Semenyo has become a key figure for the Black Stars, representing the nation at major international tournaments including the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. He has earned more than 30 senior international caps and scored crucial goals for his country, cementing his place as one of Ghana's leading footballing ambassadors.Following a standout spell at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he scored 30 league goals in just over 100 appearances and established himself as one of the division's most dynamic forwards, which led to Semenyo completing a high-profile move to Manchester City in 2026 and being named in the Premier League Team of the Season.Admired for his professionalism, humility and commitment to continuous improvement, Semenyo embodies the values of preparation, dedication and excellence that sit at the heart of Ahmad Tea's global ‘Preparation is Everything’ campaign. As Ahmad Tea's Global Brand Ambassador, he will help inspire consumers around the world through a shared belief that success is built long before the moment of performance.

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