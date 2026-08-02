Shaftsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3004004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7a, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Mark Johnson
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of theft (larceny) at a local flower stand located along Vermont Route 7a in Shaftsbury. Following investigation Mark Johnson 44 was arrested for Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny. Johnson was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court on September 28 , 2026 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2026
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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