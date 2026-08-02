Shaftsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3004004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7a, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Mark Johnson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of theft (larceny) at a local flower stand located along Vermont Route 7a in Shaftsbury. Following investigation Mark Johnson 44 was arrested for Unlawful Mischief and Petit Larceny. Johnson was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court on September 28 , 2026 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2026

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.