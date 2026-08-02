James Goldman’s two practical warehouse books deliver real-world lessons on operations, leadership, WMS implementation, and execution.

Two practical books reveal how warehouse leadership, operations, and WMS decisions shape performance—and why the warehouse never lies.

The warehouse never lies. It reveals every broken process, weak decision, bad assumption, and leadership gap—whether the dashboard shows it or not” — James Goldman

SACO, ME, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution

James Goldman’s The Art of Moving Boxes and The Warehouse Never Lies provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams.

Warehouse systems advisor, author, podcast host, and operations leader James Goldman has released two books focused on the realities of warehouse operations, leadership, technology, and execution.

Published through Goldman’s independent publishing company, Dirigold Publishing, The Art of Moving Boxes and The Warehouse Never Lies examine the operational problems that often remain hidden behind reports, dashboards, software projects, and performance metrics.

The books are written for warehouse managers, operations leaders, supply chain professionals, executives, consultants, project teams, and others responsible for improving warehouse performance.

“Warehouses are often treated as simple operations where products are received, stored, picked, packed, and shipped,” Goldman said. “In reality, every box moving through a facility reflects decisions about people, processes, technology, leadership, and accountability.”

The Art of Moving Boxes

The Art of Moving Boxes examines the practical realities of warehouse operations and the leadership required to keep products, information, people, and decisions moving effectively.

The book explores how operational discipline, communication, labor, process design, technology, and leadership behavior influence warehouse performance. Rather than treating warehousing as a purely technical function, it focuses on the human and operational systems that determine whether a facility succeeds or struggles.

The Warehouse Never Lies

The Warehouse Never Lies focuses on the warning signs that emerge when operations, systems, and leadership are not aligned.

The warehouse floor can expose broken processes, poor-quality data, excessive workarounds, unclear ownership, unrealistic expectations, and leadership decisions disconnected from frontline reality.

“The warehouse never lies. It reveals every broken process, weak decision, bad assumption, and leadership gap—whether the dashboard shows it or not,” Goldman said.

The book is designed to help leaders identify these signals sooner and respond before operational problems become more expensive.

Books, Podcast, and Professional Education

The two books are part of The Art of Moving Boxes, Goldman’s broader warehouse education and media platform.

The platform also includes The Art of Moving Boxes podcast, educational videos, professional training courses, and practical resources for warehouse and supply chain professionals.

Hosted by Goldman, the podcast addresses warehouse operations, leadership, WMS projects, workplace culture, accountability, technology decisions, and the realities of managing complex distribution environments.

Goldman is also the founder of JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group, which helps organizations assess warehouse operations, select and implement warehouse technology, improve project readiness, reduce implementation risk, and stabilize operations after go-live.

Availability and Corporate Book Programs

Both books are available through Amazon.

Corporate and bulk-order programs are available for warehouse leadership teams, supervisor development, WMS project teams, company training programs, conferences, employee onboarding, and industry events. Signed-copy and customized book packages may also be available.

To explore the books, podcast, videos, and educational resources, visit:

https://linktr.ee/theartofmovingboxes

For corporate and bulk book orders, speaking engagements, podcast interviews, workshops, and training opportunities, contact:

James Goldman

james@theartofmovingboxes.com

For publishing information, visit Dirigold Publishing:

https://dirigoldpublishing.com

For warehouse systems advisory, implementation support, and operational leadership services, visit JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group:

https://www.jgawms.com

About James Goldman

James Goldman is a warehouse systems advisor, operations leader, author, podcast host, and founder of JGA Warehouse Systems Advisory Group. His work focuses on warehouse operations, WMS strategy and implementation, leadership, project risk, and operational execution.

About Dirigold Publishing

Dirigold Publishing is an independent publishing company producing practical books and educational resources focused on operations, leadership, business, and professional development.

Media Contact

James Goldman

james@theartofmovingboxes.com

https://dirigoldpublishing.com

Two Books Every Warehouse Leader Should Read

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