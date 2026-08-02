International Falcon Shipments Land in Saudi Arabia for Annual Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon shipments from international breeding farms in Austria, the Netherlands, Romania, and Ireland have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the National Center for Falcons from August 5 to 25 in Malham, north of Riyadh.The annual auction serves as a global platform connecting local and international producers with falconers and investors through direct sales, live bidding, and trade pavilions. Building on the 2025 event, which saw sales exceed USD 3.47 million across 1,103 falcons, this year's edition continues to expand global participation and strengthen the Kingdom's position in the international falconry market.

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