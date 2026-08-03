Sober Speakeasy Returns to Black Hat with Support from Elastic, Write Alchemist, and the Cybersecurity Marketing Society

Sober in Cyber

Annual alcohol-free networking event returns to the Mob Museum, offering cyber pros an inclusive place to connect, with all the buzz and none of the booze

We're incredibly grateful to Elastic, Write Alchemist, the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, and all of our sponsors for helping us create this experience for the cybersecurity community.” — Jen VanAntwerp, Founder at Sober in Cyber

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober in Cyber, a volunteer-led nonprofit organization dedicated to creating alcohol-free networking opportunities for cybersecurity professionals, is bringing back its annual Sober Speakeasy on Tuesday, August 4, at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas. ( https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/sober-speakeasy-2026 Now in its fourth year, the Sober Speakeasy has become a staple of Hacker Summer Camp, providing a welcoming alternative to traditional conference happy hours during one of cybersecurity's busiest weeks. Timed between Black Hat USA and DEF CON, the event invites attendees to enjoy meaningful conversations, handcrafted mocktails, great food, and professional networking, all with zero pressure to drink. The event will also feature access to tour the Mob Museum through 9:00 p.m. and entry to the venue's hidden speakeasy room. Registration is free, but advance registration is required due to limited capacity.This year's event is made possible through the support of Platinum Sponsors Elastic and Write Alchemist , Mocktail Sponsor Cybersecurity Marketing Society , and other supporting organizations."Elastic is proud to be a platinum sponsor for the Sober Speakeasy at Black Hat and support Sober in Cyber's mission to help foster safe and inclusive events for the entire cybersecurity community," said Jackie McGuire, Sr. Director of Product Marketing Management for Security at Elastic."This alcohol-free event is also a statement about the kind of inclusive community we want cybersecurity to be," said Melody Kaufmann, Founder & CEO of Write Alchemist. "Write Alchemist is honored to support Sober in Cyber for a third year and proud to step forward as a Platinum Sponsor in 2026."The event will also feature a signature specialty mocktail called the “CyberMarketing Spicy Hot Take,” made possible through the support of Cybersecurity Marketing Society, this year's official Mocktail Sponsor.Event Details at a Glance▶ Date/Time: Tuesday, August 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.▶ Location: The Mob Museum▶ Event Features: Signature mocktails, food, access to tour the Mob Museum, hidden speakeasy room, and alcohol-free networking▶ Event Website: https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/sober-speakeasy-2026 "Sober in Cyber was founded on the simple belief that everyone deserves to feel comfortable building professional relationships, regardless of whether they drink alcohol," said Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber. "We're incredibly grateful to Elastic, Write Alchemist, the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, and all of our sponsors for helping us create that experience for the cybersecurity community."The Sober Speakeasy is open to cybersecurity and information security professionals attending Hacker Summer Camp (BSides LV, Black Hat USA, and DEF CON) who are looking for a welcoming place to connect with peers outside of traditional alcohol-centered events. Whether attendees are sober, sober-curious, taking a break from alcohol, or simply looking for a different networking experience, all are welcome.About Sober in CyberSober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at https://www.soberincyber.org/ About ElasticElastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions, and outcomes. The Elasticsearch Platform — the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions — is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.elastic.co/ About Write AlchemistExceptional content isn’t a happy accident—it’s the result of expertise, creativity, and precision. Write Alchemist fuses decades of in-depth technical know-how with marketing strategy to transform your cybersecurity innovations into high-impact content that captivates, drives traffic, and delivers leads. Learn more at https://www.writealchemist.com/ About Cybersecurity Marketing SocietyFounded in 2020, The Cybersecurity Marketing Society is the only dedicated community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally. The mission of the Society is to bring continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, constantly changing industry. Led by top marketing and community-building experts, Gianna Whitver and Maria Velasquez, the Society has over 4,000 members today. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at www.cybersecuritymarketingsociety.com

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