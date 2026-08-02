Louis Delano Releases Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink, First Novel in Trilogy

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The first novel in a planned trilogy follows Russell Carter's journey through Berlin in a character-driven story of identity, power and belonging.

Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink explores trust, responsibility and emotional connection through Russell's journey as he discovers what it means to choose a life that is truly his own.” — Louis Delano

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ## Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink Begins a Literary Trilogy Exploring Identity, Power and Belonging in Berlin Louis Delano announces the release of *Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink*, the first novel in a planned three-part literary trilogy following Russell Carter's journey through identity, belonging, power, and the hidden worlds that exist beneath the surface of everyday life.Leaving behind a deeply religious upbringing in rural Georgia, Russell Carter arrives in Berlin believing he is beginning a university exchange. Instead, a chance encounter leads him through the wrong door—and then the right one—into a world where trust is earned, hierarchies remain unspoken, and every decision reshapes the course of his future.*"Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink is not just about romantic entanglements; it's about the intricacies of trust, responsibility and emotional bonds,"* says Louis Delano. *"Through Russell's journey, readers explore what it means to choose a life that is genuinely their own, against a city that mirrors his transformation."*The novel explores freedom, loyalty, identity, and the psychology of power. Rather than following the conventions of romance, it examines intimacy through trust, responsibility, consent, and emotional complexity. Inspired by the atmosphere, architecture, and cultural landscape of Berlin, the city itself becomes an evolving presence that reflects Russell's own transformation.Early readers have praised the novel's distinctive literary voice, immersive world-building, and emotionally layered storytelling.Reader feedback includes:* "A voice so precise it functions as character."* "Russell's interior monologue is the novel's engine."* "Dialogue architecture that encodes subtext without flagging it."* "Berlin becomes an active character, mirroring the protagonist's emotional journey."Readers have also noted that the novel rewards different styles of reading. It can be enjoyed as a compelling character-driven story while offering deeper layers of symbolism, psychological insight, and recurring themes for those who wish to explore further.*Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink* is the first volume of a planned trilogy. Book Two is scheduled for release on **1 December 2026**, continuing Russell Carter's journey as his world expands beyond Berlin and the consequences of earlier choices begin to unfold.Blending literary fiction, coming-of-age storytelling, LGBTQ+ themes, and psychological depth, *Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink* offers a thoughtful exploration of identity, belonging, chosen family, and the lives we build when we step beyond expectation.The novel is available now through LD Global Media For more information about the novel, the forthcoming trilogy, and the author, please visit:** https://www.ldglobalmedia.com** ### About the AuthorLouis Delano writes contemporary literary fiction exploring identity, belonging, power, and the complexities of human relationships. Drawing on Berlin's distinctive cultural landscape, his work combines immersive settings, psychologically rich characters, and emotionally resonant storytelling. *Shades Of Grey Vs. Shades Of Pink* is the first instalment of a planned three-part trilogy.

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