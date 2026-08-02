'Blakefield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid' Flips the Script on Labels and What It Means to Be Intelligent

This story explores how the word "stupid" is in the eye of the beholder and intelligence takes on many forms; especially in those who learn differently.

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COMING SOONA New Satirical Chapter Book, “Blackfield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid”, Challenges Boundaries of Education and Stupidity**Author Felicia L. Kenny is set to challenge perceptions of academia and humor with her upcoming release and latest work, “Blackfield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid”.Departing from her previous focus on social identity and personal development, Kenny ventures into the realm of biting satire, offering a whimsical yet sharp commentary on the limitations of traditional schooling and learning.“Blackfield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid” invites readers into a thought-provoking environment where the curriculum is anything but standard. Through some unforgettable characters, Kenny explores themes of intellect, growth, and the subjective nature of "wisdom," proving that sometimes valuable lessons are learned in unconventional ways. It challenges the way society defines intelligence and reminds readers that every person has value, strengths, and something meaningful to contribute to society. Blakefield Academy is a place where the unexpected become the extraordinary."I wanted to take the pressures we place on academic success and flip them on their head. It’s a love letter to the 'misfits' and a playful nudge to anyone who has ever felt like they didn't quite fit into the ‘standard’ academic mold,” says Kenny. “Blakefield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid is a fun story that I hope will leave readers smiling long after they’ve turned the last page.”This “coming soon” new release marks a significant evolution in Kenny’s growing bibliography. She is widely recognized for her poignant and advocacy driven literature, including:***Two Worlds, One Family: A child's perspective on being biracial*** – A heartfelt exploration of identity and cultural connection.***I AM ME: A rhyming book about being autistic and biracial*** – A celebratory, empowering narrative that provides essential representation for neurodivergent children and affirms that every child deserves to be celebrated for exactly who they are.While “Blackfield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid” leans into the comedic, it retains the core empathetic spirit that has defined Kenny’s previous works, highlighting herversatility as a storyteller capable of navigating both serious social discourse and inventive fiction.“Blackfield Academy for the Incredibly Stupid” will be available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers. Please follow social media for updates and announcements leading up to the official release.For more information, media inquiries, or to request an interview with Felicia L. Kenny, please contact:About the Author:Felicia L. Kenny is a dedicated educator, author, and literacy advocate. Known for her ability to articulate the complexities of identity, autism, and family, she continues to reach readers through stories that are as informative as they are engaging.

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