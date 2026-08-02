Anat Levi of Decker, Pex, Levi Leads Family Law and Mediation Practice in Israel

Decker, Pex, Levi Law Office

Certified mediator Anat Levi heads the Family Law Department at Decker, Pex, Levi, offering personalized legal solutions across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

We strive to preserve and strengthen family ties, even after difficult disputes” — Anat Levi, Partner, Decker, Pex, Levi

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decker, Pex, Levi , one of Israel's leading law firms, today highlighted the work of Attorney Anat Levi , a partner at the firm and head of its Family Law, Mediation, and Inheritance Law Department. With offices in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and consultations available remotely for clients across Israel and abroad, the department led by Levi provides comprehensive legal support for individuals and families navigating some of life's most sensitive personal matters.Attorney Levi is a certified mediator and is authorized by the Attorney General to draft continuing power of attorney agreements. She holds a bachelor's degree in law from Netanya College and a master's degree in law from Bar Ilan University, both in the Management Track. Her practice centers on drafting agreements in the field of family law, including divorce agreements, prenuptial agreements, cohabitation agreements, and parenthood agreements. She also represents and accompanies clients through family disputes and legal proceedings when litigation becomes necessary."We focus on understanding the personal needs of each client, taking the utmost precision in drafting legal documents and building constructive communication channels between the parties involved in each dispute," Levi and her team have said of their approach to family law matters.Levi leads a team that includes attorneys Mindy Ehrlich and Meir Shua, who together bring decades of combined experience in family and inheritance law. The department's approach treats each case as a distinct human story requiring a personalized legal strategy — one that blends deep knowledge of Israel's frequently evolving family law statutes and court rulings with sensitivity to the emotional realities families face during divorce, custody disputes, estate matters, and more.Mediation remains a cornerstone of the department's work. Following the enactment of Israel's Law for the Settlement of Disputes in Family Matters, which requires mediation before a lawsuit can be filed between spouses, the country saw a significant decline in divorce litigation — a shift attributed largely to the effectiveness of mediation over the courtroom. Levi's team continues to guide clients through this process, aiming to resolve disputes with minimal damage to family relationships wherever possible.When mediation is not enough, the department also provides representation in family courts and rabbinical courts, ensuring clients have committed legal support through the full course of proceedings."Our success is not measured only in written agreements," Levi has said. "We strive to preserve and strengthen family ties, even after difficult disputes."Beyond family law, Decker, Pex, Levi offers expertise across inheritance law, estate management, and international immigration law, reflecting the firm's broader commitment to guiding families through complex legal and personal transitions.For more information about Anat Levi and the Family Law Department at Decker, Pex, Levi, visit familylawisrael.com.

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