PRESS RELEASE: Don Huffines Sworn in as Texas Comptroller, Refuses Salary, Calls for Property Tax Relief

(AUSTIN) — Former state senator and businessman Don Huffines was sworn in today as the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, pledging to root out wasteful spending, safeguard state tax dollars and deliver property tax relief to Texans. “The people of Texas work hard for their money,” Huffines said. “At a time when families are feeling the pressure of higher housing costs, gasoline prices, grocery bills, and everyday expenses, they must have confidence that every tax dollar is being spent wisely.” Appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Abbott, Huffines said he will not take a state salary as Comptroller. “I did not come here for a paycheck. I’m here because I love Texas, and work for the people, not the government. “I want to thank Governor Greg Abbott for the confidence he has placed in me through this appointment,” Huffines said. “Governor Abbott has provided bold, conservative leadership that has made Texas the nation's economic engine, with record job creation, a thriving economy, and unmatched opportunity. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside him as we continue building an even brighter future for our state.” Abbott called Huffines "a successful businessman and proven conservative leader who puts taxpayers first," adding that his "private-sector experience and dedication to limited government make him exceptionally qualified to lead the state's finances and protect every taxpayer dollar with integrity and accountability." Huffines said property tax relief must be a priority. “Meaningful property tax relief will make homeownership more affordable, strengthen financial security for families, and help ensure that Texas remains the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family. “But property tax relief must also come at the local level. Cities and counties across Texas are seeing strong sales tax collections and growing revenues. As they prepare their budgets, they should look for every opportunity to return those dollars to taxpayers through lower property taxes. “Just as local governments are uniquely positioned to provide tax relief, the Comptroller is uniquely positioned to shine a bright light on local government spending. Texans deserve transparency, accountability, and confidence that every public dollar is being used responsibly. “As chief financial officer of the state, it is my obligation to ensure that taxpayers have a strong advocate and an alert watchdog looking out for their interests,” Huffines said. Huffines previously served in the Texas Senate, where he built a reputation as one of the Legislature's strongest defenders of taxpayers and individual liberty. He helped pass legislation protecting the Second Amendment, strengthening border security, defending the sanctity of life, expanding free markets, increasing government transparency, and safeguarding private property rights. A steadfast supporter of law enforcement and firefighters, he authored the law creating a property tax exemption for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. Huffines is widely known for fighting government corruption. As state senator, he uncovered a corruption scheme at a Dallas-area government agency with a $100 million annual budget, led the effort to abolish the agency, and triggered a federal bribery investigation that resulted in multiple convictions and prison sentences. Rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse remains a central focus of his work as Comptroller. A successful businessman, Huffines is the founder of Huffines Communities, one of the largest residential real estate development firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and he has helped thousands of Texas families achieve homeownership. Huffines holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He and his wife, Mary Catherine, have five children and 12 grandchildren. Photos and videos of the ceremony can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

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