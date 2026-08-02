Melbourne Party Hire Co. Confirm Strong Demand For Luxury Furniture Item For Events

Melbourne Party Hire Co

Melbourne’s leading party hire company confirms to Eleven Media of the strong demand for their new luxury furniture items.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne Party Hire Co have been in the events industry for over ten years, offering a wide range of individual specialised services and equipment hire for parties, weddings and functions. They were formed to offer their full range of products and services in the one place, to offer greater convenience and cheaper prices for their customers.

Chris Norman, Director of Melbourne Party Hire Co said this when interviewed by Eleven Media, “To compliment our range of function equipment, mid last year a added a range of luxury furniture items including top end sofas, chairs and glow furniture statement pieces. These have proven to be extremely popular with event planners with growing demand for these feature pieces at themed weddings and corporate events.”

The company is seen as a leader in supplying party hire equipment in Melbourne and specialise in chair hire, table hire, marquees, staging, sound and lighting equipment, glow furniture, slushie machines and so much more. They are well renowned in the wedding hire industry with speciality products like tiffany chairs, white padded folding chairs and bridal tables. Their corporate partners choose them for their quality conference and trade show products, including audio and visual hire, conference chair hire and cocktail furniture.

The aim of Melbourne Party Hire Co is to save event managers time and hassle of going through multiple suppliers. They strive to deliver all party & event needs in the one place for any event in Melbourne.

Learn more about the range of services and furniture that can be hired via the website here: https://melbournepartyhireco.com.au/

About Melbourne Party Hire Co.

Melbourne Party Hire Co. are recognised as having one of the largest selections of tables and chairs for hire in Melbourne with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending. They also have an extensive selection of sound and lighting equipment needed for outdoor or location weddings. Their staff are able to advise on the most suitable options for the location and environment the wedding or event is being held.

To learn more about them and the array of items they hire from luxury furniture through to technology for any event, visit their website here: https://melbournepartyhireco.com.au/

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