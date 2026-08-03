Ottawa's H2OBoy Pivots from Water Stewardship to the Future of Living and Working on the Moon

Ottawa's H2OBoy Pivots to Living and Working on the Moon

Our mission has always been about one thing, protecting and valuing water, Today, that mission expands beyond Earth"” — Bernard Couchman

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa's H2OBoy Pivots from Water Stewardship to the Future of Living and Working on the MoonOttawa's H2OBoy Pivots from Water Stewardship and intellectual property protections and mass communications to the Future of Living and Working on the MoonH2OBoy Inc., a 20-plus-year, debt-free environmental and social enterprise founded by Ottawa entrepreneur Bernard Couchman, has announced a strategic pivot toward developing technologies and partnerships that support living and working on the Moon and, eventually, Mars.Known for its long-standing commitment to environmental awareness and water stewardship, H2OBoy is expanding its vision to address one of humanity's greatest future challenges: sustainable water systems for permanent space communities."As humanity prepares to establish a long-term presence on the Moon and Mars, water will become our most valuable resource," said Bernard Couchman, Founder and CEO of H2OBoy Inc. "Water is the foundation of life. Healthy water supports people, agriculture, habitat systems, oxygen production, and even the fuel that will power the next generation of space travel.""In 2005, we brought Iceberg permafrost water to Calgary, from Alaska, USA, our High-end Waters, was exclusively distributed to our High End clients throughout Alberta, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, NYC, Beijing, Playa del Carmen and Guyana. Our targeted specific audience are always looking for exceptional products and services, today we reach out let them know, we are heading to the moon."The H2OBoy Lunar InitiativeThe newly announced H2OBoy Lunar Initiative is a long-term research and partnership program focused on the future of lunar water infrastructure. The initiative will explore technologies and collaborations related to:Lunar ice identification, extraction, transportation, and resource mapping.Closed-loop water purification and recycling systems.Oxygen and hydrogen production through electrolysis.Water storage and distribution for long-duration missions.Autonomous environmental monitoring and intelligent water-management systems.Sustainable habitat support for future lunar settlements.The company intends to collaborate with universities, research institutions, governments, commercial aerospace companies, and international partners working toward the future of lunar exploration."Humanity will not build a permanent future on the Moon alone," Couchman said. "Success will require global collaboration. If your goal is exclusivity, we're probably not the right partner. If your goal is building humanity's future together, we'd welcome the conversation."Water at the Centre of the Lunar Economy, water is the cener of it all.As international space agencies and commercial companies prepare for sustained lunar missions, water is expected to become one of the Moon's most valuable strategic resources. Beyond sustaining human life, it can be recycled, used for radiation shielding, converted into breathable oxygen, and separated into hydrogen and oxygen to produce rocket propellants.H2OBoy believes intelligent water-management systems developed for space will also create innovations that benefit communities on Earth.From Ottawa to the MoonThe company's new direction will also be introduced through its proposed Ottawa Strong: After the Storm Community Recovery Benefit Concert, subject to City of Ottawa approvals. The event's immersive "Living and Working on the Moon" experience will combine science, technology, sustainability, robotics, and environmental education to inspire the next generation of innovators."Our mission has always been about one thing, protecting and valuing water ," said Couchman. ""Today, that mission expands beyond Earth. The same principles that help communities recover here in Ottawa from the July 1st 2026 floods, can help build sustainable communities on the Moon tomorrow."Media ContactPR Global DirectorH2OBoy Inc.Ottawa, Ontario, CanadaInfo@h2oboy.ca

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