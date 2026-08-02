Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,571 in the last 365 days.

Richard J. Donovan Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an incarcerated person at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) as a homicide.

On Aug. 1, 2026, at 06:07 a.m., custody staff members found incarcerated person Hector Ozuna unresponsive inside his cell with his cellmate Alexis Guerrero.

Staff immediately responded and continued life-saving measures on Ozuna as they transferred him to the prison’s triage and treatment area. Subsequently, medical officials pronounced Ozuna deceased at 06:57 a.m.

Guerrero was removed from the cell and remains in restricted housing pending an investigation by the RJD Investigative Services Unit and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. No manufactured weapons were found at the scene. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified, and the San Diego County Coroner will determine Ozuna’s official cause of death.

Ozuna, 66, was most recently received from Riverside County on Feb. 17, 2023. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for assault with a deadly weapon, third striker, with an enhancement for violent felony to inflict great bodily injury.

Guerrero, 30, was most recently received from San Bernadino County on June 13, 2024. He was sentenced to six years.

###

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: CDCR PRESS OFFICE OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Richard J. Donovan Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.