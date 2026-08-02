Finding her path: Metta Hormen’s journey from XJTLU to Tsinghua

Metta Hormen at the graduation ceremony

When Metta Hormen first arrived at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), she had no clear career plan.

The Indonesian student chose to study BA Marketing at International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) because she wanted a business education from a school with the prestigious “Triple Crown” accreditation. But beyond that, she was not certain where her interests would lead.

Four years later, that uncertainty has turned into confidence. After gaining experience through internships in consulting, investment research, and the technology industry, Hormen has secured an offer to study a Master’s in Management at Tsinghua University, China.

For Hormen, the achievement was not the result of a single outstanding accomplishment, but the culmination of embracing opportunities beyond the classroom.

Discovering a career through experience

Looking back, Hormen says it was her first internship that changed everything.

After her first year at XJTLU, she joined a medical consulting firm in Suzhou as a marketing intern. However, an unexpected opportunity soon shifted the direction of her work – and her career aspirations.

“I was the only Indonesian intern at the company, and coincidentally, a client wanted to enter the Indonesian market and register their medical equipment at local hospitals,” she says.

“Because of this, the business development department often asked for my help with research and consulting tasks. That is when I realised how much I enjoy the consulting field.”

The experience taught her something she could never have learned from lectures alone.

“It was my first internship in marketing that led me to discover my true interest in consulting,” she says. “Without such experiences, I would not have known what I like and dislike. What you think you want might not actually be the best fit, but you will only find out by doing.”

Each internship that followed built on that discovery, helping her develop new skills while gradually shaping her career goals.

Metta Hormen

Building towards Tsinghua

One of the most influential experiences came during her internship at Third Bridge Group Limited, an international investment research firm, where she worked as a Private Equity Associate.

In the role, she connected industry specialists with private equity clients, sourcing expert insights to support investment decisions across sectors including artificial intelligence, consumer goods, and healthcare.

The fast-paced environment challenged her to think quickly and adapt to constant change.

“We work on different projects across various industries, so I gain new experiences every single day,” she says.

One of the biggest challenges was dealing with rejection from both specialists and clients.

“In such a fast-paced, high-pressure, and high-demand environment, I have to quickly find alternative solutions whenever a rejection happens.”

Rather than seeing setbacks as failures, Hormen viewed them as opportunities to improve.

“I learn as I go. The more mistakes I make and learn from, the closer I get to finding better solutions.”

The internship also became a turning point in her postgraduate plans.

“My decision to apply to Tsinghua was already solid and set in stone by the end of my Third Bridge internship in summer 2025,” she says.

“I knew I wanted to start my career in corporate China, and after understanding the work visa landscape for foreigners, having a master’s degree from the Chinese mainland – especially from the number one university in China – would be a ‘cheat code’ in this brutally competitive job market.”

Her next internship at ByteDance broadened her perspective even further.

“I originally chose the Master’s in Management because I wanted to pursue management consulting, especially in cross-border strategy and acquisitions,” she says. “But since I interned at ByteDance, that narrative has shifted towards the tech industry. I have reached a stage where I want to keep my options open and challenge myself in different industries first.”

Rather than following a fixed career plan, Hormen says each internship helped refine her ambitions while strengthening the profile she would later present to Tsinghua.

Standing out beyond academics

For Hormen, choosing Tsinghua University was a natural decision.

“Everyone knows Tsinghua and Peking are the top two schools in China and among the top universities in the world,” she says. “Tsinghua is ranked first across Asia, and I have always resonated more with their culture and campus life.”

She believes her application stood out because it showcased experiences beyond academic achievement.

“Content creation and internship experiences in China were the two unique cornerstones of my application because they truly differentiated me from other international students,” she says.

“In the current market, it is still uncommon to see international students working corporate internships legally in China. My internship experiences allowed me to show Tsinghua how I can bridge the knowledge gap between my cultural background and the Chinese business landscape.”

Alongside her internships, Hormen has built an online presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, documenting her life as an international student in China.

“Having a following across multiple platforms showcases an online portfolio that markets my personal branding and creative expression as who I am as a person outside my CV and grades.”

Advice for future students

Reflecting on her journey from uncertain undergraduate to Tsinghua admit, Hormen encourages students to focus not only on academic achievement, but also on personal growth.

“Academics and building up your hard technical skills are important. But what is more important and what will truly shape your career and your character is your people skills,” she says.

“And you will not hone these skills from the classroom, textbook, or talking to your favourite AI chatbot. Live your life. Take more risks. Get rejected more often. Fail more often. This is how you will succeed, because failures teach you more lessons than success.”

She believes her admission to Tsinghua represents something much bigger than an acceptance letter.

“My Tsinghua admission is just the outcome of my efforts. What truly got me there was actually the process of my character and personal development through lived failures, random side quests, and small wins here and there.

“So, invest in the journey, and the results will naturally follow. Good luck!”

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja

Photos courtesy of Metta Hormen