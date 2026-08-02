Motorcyclist Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

Rapides Parish – On Friday, July 31, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 498 at Powell Lane. This crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Ernie Garcia of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Garcia, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 498. For reasons still under investigation, Garcia’s vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and overturned, resulting in Garcia being ejected from the vehicle.



Garcia sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. Impairment is a suspected factor. This crash remains under investigation.



Earlier today, Troop E was notified that Garcia ultimately succumb to his injuries.



Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.



Contact Information:

M/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 239-0912

[email protected]