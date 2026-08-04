Conservatory‑Trained Musician and Presidential Scholar Releases Groundbreaking Memoir on Spravato Treatment

Listening To Spravato

Musician Justin Page releases Listening to Spravato, a memoir revealing the inner experience of esketamine treatment and the power of therapeutic listening.

Spravato opened a door I didn’t know existed, and as a musician I found myself listening to the treatment as much as experiencing it.” — Justin Page, author of Listening to Spravato

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and musician Justin Page, a United States Presidential Scholar in the Arts, announces the release of Listening to Spravato, a deeply personal and musically informed account of undergoing Spravato (esketamine) treatment for severe depression. The book offers an unusually intimate look at ketamine‑based therapy at a moment when psychedelic‑adjacent treatments are rapidly entering mainstream mental‑health conversations.Page never intended to write a book. The project began spontaneously on the day he returned home from his first Spravato session — an experience that shifted his perception so profoundly that he felt compelled to document it. Listening to Spravato blends raw honesty, humor, and a musician’s sensitivity to sound, creating a narrative that is both emotionally resonant and artistically distinctive.“Spravato didn’t just interrupt my depression — it opened a door I didn’t know existed,” Page says. “As a musician, I found myself listening to the treatment as much as experiencing it. The book grew out of that unexpected intersection between sound, healing, and identity.”The memoir arrives at a time when ketamine‑based therapies are expanding nationwide, yet few firsthand accounts exist that describe the treatment from inside the patient’s mind. Page’s perspective adds depth to ongoing discussions about accessibility, stigma, and the evolving landscape of mental‑health care.Listening to Spravato is available now through major online retailers including Amazon at https://a.co/d/09eR73uj Media Contact:Justin PageEmail: info@listenspravato.comLocation: Montclair, NJInterviews, review copies, and speaking engagements available upon request.Suggested Interview Topics:– What Spravato feels like from the inside– How music and therapeutic listening shape mental‑health recovery– The growing role of ketamine‑based treatments in modern psychiatry– Creativity, identity, and healing after long‑term depression– Why he wrote the book only after the first treatment session

Listening To Spravato

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