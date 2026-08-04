Coilie™, The Modern Landline™, Launches on Kickstarter to Give Your Phone a Home on the Wall

Coilie Wall-Mounted Phone Perch and Coiled Cord Charger

The wall-mounted phone perch and coiled charging cable arrives as more than 18,000 people sign up to scroll less and be present more.

The waitlist told us everything...our initial goal was 1,000 signups. We’ve had 18,000 (and counting) parents, teachers, therapists, and remote workers telling us the same story."” — Lauren Czajka, Cofounder

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coilie LLC, founded by Kate Trey and Lauren Czajka, today launched the Coilie: The Modern Landline campaign on Kickstarter , a physical solution for people looking to balance technology use with presence at home. Supporters have access to a wall-mounted phone perch and USB-C coiled charging cable — no app and no subscription. The campaign opens with a waitlist of more than 18,000 people, and a recent surge of 2,800 within 24 hours.Coilie acts as a wall dock and dedicated phone charging station that gives phones a fixed location in the home. By creating a physical "home" for the device, Coilie encourages users to treat their phone as an object they visit rather than a device they carry. Americans check their phones an average of 205 times a day, and 74% say their phone use is negatively affecting their family time. Coilie believes that the fix isn’t another screen-time app or lockbox — it’s a beautiful, intentionally-designed home for your phone that turns it into something you visit, not something you carry.“The waitlist told us everything,” added cofounder Lauren Czajka. “Our initial goal was 1,000 signups. We’ve had 18,000 (and counting) parents, teachers, therapists, and remote workers telling us the same story — that the phone had quietly become the loudest thing in their house, and they wanted a way to give it a home without going off the grid. Coilie is what we wish existed for our own homes.”WHAT"S IN THE FOUNDER'S PERCH BUNDLELaunching in Sunshine Yellow, each Founder’s Edition includes:-The Coilie wall perch — a recyclable aluminum core with a soft, matte silicone encasement.-Long, stretch coiled USB-C to USB-C cable — the tactile, bouncy coil of the landline you grew up with, engineered to charge modern phones at full speed and stretch across the counter without tangling.-Wall charger and mounting hardware — everything needed to install in minutes (screws or wall adhesive, both included).PRICING AND AVAILABILITYThe Sunshine Yellow Founder’s Edition bundle is available exclusively on Kickstarter beginning August 4, 2026, with Early Bird pricing starting at $49 (MSRP $78). Shipping is expected in Q1 2027 in the U.S. and Canada only.Media, retailers, and press can access the full press kit at coilie.com/press.———ABOUT COILIECoilie is a two-founder company building The Modern Landline — a wall dock and coiled charging cable that give your phone a home so you can scroll less and be present more. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Miami Beach, the company is on a mission to give families back the parts of home life that quietly disappeared with the advent of the smartphone. Learn more at coilie.com and on Instagram @coilieco.

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