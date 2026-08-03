Energy Today Progress with Trafigura on Gold Production Expansion; QED Connect Announces Meetings with Medellín

Energy Today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDELLÍN, Colombia – August 1, 2026 – Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT) and QED Connect , Inc. (OTCID: QEDN) are pleased to provide shareholders with a business update highlighting significant progress in mining operations, artificial intelligence commercialization, and strategic government engagement.Energy Today Holds Second Meeting with Trafigura to Advance Gold Production ExpansionEnergy Today announced that representatives of the Company recently held a second meeting with Trafigura, one of the world's largest independent commodity trading companies, to discuss opportunities to significantly expand production at the Company's La Palmichala Gold Project in Remedios, Antioquia, Colombia.The discussions focused on the potential financing and development of a 100 to 200 ton-per-day gold processing plant designed to increase concentrate production and improve operational efficiency.The proposed expansion is supported by the mine's historical production performance. During the past year, La Palmichala processed and sold gold concentrate containing more than 6,484 grams of gold, demonstrating the project's operational capability and providing a foundation for evaluating future production growth.The parties also discussed strategies to increase ore extraction from the existing underground workings. According to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report, the La Palmichala project contains more than 43,000 ounces of gold in reported mineral resources.As part of the expansion initiative, Socrates AI, developed by QED Connect, has been integrated into the planning process to assist management with operational workflows, documentation, project management, knowledge management, reporting, and long-term production planning for the La Palmichala operation.While no financing agreement has been finalized, management believes these discussions represent an important step toward evaluating opportunities to increase production capacity and expand operations.QED Connect Secures First Commercial Socrates AI ClientQED Connect announced that Socrates AI has secured its first commercial client.The initial deployment will support Dino Luzzi Energy Drink, where Socrates AI will assist management in developing and implementing a comprehensive AI-driven marketing strategy designed to improve brand awareness, customer engagement, content management, workflow automation, and marketing analytics.The engagement represents an important commercial milestone for Socrates AI as the platform begins serving enterprise clients across multiple industries.Management believes this first implementation provides an opportunity to demonstrate how secure, enterprise-focused artificial intelligence can help businesses improve decision-making while maintaining complete control over their proprietary information.QED Connect Meets with the Mayor's Office of Medellín Regarding AI InitiativeQED Connect also announced that Company representatives recently met with officials from the Mayor's Office of Medellín to discuss the potential implementation of Socrates AI as an enterprise artificial intelligence platform that could support businesses, institutions, and public-sector initiatives throughout the city.The discussions included opportunities to establish Medellín as a regional center for enterprise artificial intelligence by training local technology professionals to implement, customize, and support Socrates AI solutions throughout Colombia.Management believes that, if successfully implemented, the initiative could support the creation of more than 1,000 technology-related jobs over time while providing AI solutions to an initial target of more than 100 enterprise customers in Medellín.These discussions remain preliminary, and no definitive agreements have been executed.Management Commentary"Our discussions with Trafigura demonstrate the growing opportunities available to expand production at La Palmichala while exploring financing alternatives for a larger processing facility," said Company management."At the same time, QED Connect continues making important progress commercializing Socrates AI through its first enterprise client while engaging with government leaders regarding the future of artificial intelligence in Medellín. We believe these developments position both companies for continued growth."About Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT)Energy Today Corp. is a diversified resource development company focused on expanding its gold mining operations through the La Palmichala Gold Project in Colombia. The Company is advancing production, evaluating opportunities to increase processing capacity, and utilizing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve operational efficiency, reporting, and long-term project management.For more information, visit:About QED Connect, Inc. (OTCID: QEDN)QED Connect develops Socrates AI, a secure enterprise artificial intelligence platform designed to help organizations centralize knowledge, automate workflows, improve productivity, and enhance decision-making while maintaining control over proprietary business information. Socrates AI is designed for deployment across industries including mining, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, finance, education, and government.For more information, visit:Forward-Looking Statements / Safe HarborThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential financing opportunities, future production increases, processing plant expansion, commercialization of Socrates AI, anticipated customer growth, projected job creation, government initiatives, business development activities, and other future events or expectations.Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the successful completion of negotiations, the availability of financing, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, operational risks, regulatory approvals, market acceptance of products and services, economic conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control.Neither Energy Today Corp. nor QED Connect undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.Investor RelationsEnergy Today Corp. (OTCID: NRGT)Email: investors@energytodaycorp.comQED Connect, Inc. (OTCID: QEDN)Email: investors@qedconnectinc.comWebsite: www.qedconnectinc.com

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