Michigan Department of Civil Rights Releases New Five-Year Strategic Plan

For Immediate Release

(Lansing, MI) - The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has approved the Michigan Department of Civil Rights’ new five-year strategic plan, establishing a framework to guide its work and strengthen services for residents across Michigan through 2031.

The strategic plan outlines MDCR’s long-term priorities and identifies measurable goals that will guide decision making, strengthen partnerships, and improve efficiency throughout the department. Developed through months of planning and engagement, the plan reflects a shared vision for meeting the evolving needs of the people MDCR serves. It also reinforces MDCR’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, continuous improvement, and responsible stewardship of public resources.

“The adoption of this strategic plan represents an important milestone for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the communities we serve,” said MDCR Executive Director John E. Johnson, Jr. “This plan provides a clear direction for the next five years while reinforcing our commitment to public service, accountability, and meaningful outcomes. It positions us to build on our strengths, respond to emerging challenges, and continue delivering high-quality services that make a lasting difference for residents across Michigan.”

Implementation of the strategic plan will begin immediately, with progress monitored annually to ensure MDCR remains focused on achieving its goals and delivering results for the people of Michigan.

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The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is charged with investigating and resolving discrimination complaints and works to prevent discrimination through educational programs that promote voluntary compliance with civil rights laws. For more information on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, visit www.michigan.gov/mdcr.