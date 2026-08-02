Brisbane Branding Agency Beinc Says AI-Generated Design Is No Substitute for Brand Strategy

BEINC

Brisbane agency Beinc urges Australian businesses to use AI as a creative support tool, not a replacement for strategy, insight or design leadership.

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian businesses adopting artificial intelligence for branding and design should be careful not to mistake fast visual output for a completed brand strategy, according to Brisbane branding agency Beinc The multidisciplinary design studio has released its position on the growing use of AI-generated logos, website concepts, marketing materials and visual identities, arguing that technology can support a creative process but cannot replace the research, judgement and commercial decision-making behind an effective brand.Recent Australian research reflects the growing tension surrounding AI and branding. A February 2026 study of Australian small and medium-sized businesses found that almost half were already using AI in some capacity. However, 70 per cent believed it was becoming easier for businesses to look alike as more brands adopted the same digital design tools, while 68 per cent were concerned AI-generated content could reduce customer trust.Beinc Founder and Director Hayley Birtles-Eades said businesses were increasingly being presented with finished-looking visual output before the underlying brand problem had been properly explored.“AI can produce an image in seconds, but an image is not a brand,” Birtles-Eades said.“A brand needs to communicate what a business stands for, who it is speaking to, why customers should choose it and how it needs to operate across different environments. Those decisions cannot be reduced to a prompt.”The Brisbane design agency said AI-generated logos and visual concepts can appear polished while overlooking important considerations such as audience behaviour, competitor positioning, stakeholder requirements, practical application, accessibility, brand architecture and long-term business goals.According to Beinc, the growing availability of AI design tools is making the distinction between visual production and strategic design increasingly important.“A logo is one part of a much larger system,” Birtles-Eades said.“The work begins well before a designer opens a design program. It begins with understanding the business problem, asking the right questions and deciding what the brand needs to achieve. The visual identity is the result of those decisions, not the starting point.”Beinc is not opposed to the use of artificial intelligence. The studio uses AI tools to assist with internal research, brainstorming, administration and productivity. However, its published AI policy states that AI-generated output is not used in the creative development or final delivery of client branding, communications or design work.Every client-facing strategy, concept and design is developed and refined by Beinc’s in-house team.Birtles-Eades said the difference lies in whether AI is supporting experienced people or being used to avoid the strategic process altogether.“There is a useful role for AI, but it needs to be directed by people who understand the brand, the audience and the commercial environment,” she said.“The risk is not that businesses are using AI. The risk is that they may accept its first answer without questioning whether that answer is distinctive, appropriate, ownable or capable of working in the real world.”Intellectual property is another consideration for businesses adopting AI-generated logos and brand assets. IP Australia advises that an image, name or logo created using AI may resemble an existing brand without the user realising it and recommends checking whether proposed names and logos are already being used or registered as trade marks.Beinc said businesses should consider distinctiveness and ownership early in a branding engagement, rather than after an identity has already been launched across websites, signage, packaging, social media and other marketing material.This is particularly important for growing businesses that may later seek trade mark protection, introduce new products, enter additional markets or attract investment.“A brand needs to be able to grow with the business,” Birtles-Eades said.“What appears to be a quick and inexpensive solution at the beginning can become costly if the identity cannot be protected, reproduced consistently or extended into new services and markets.”Beinc recommends that businesses assess any proposed identity against several practical questions. The identity should be clearly differentiated from competitors, informed by a defined audience, usable across print and digital environments, aligned with the business strategy and capable of being consistently implemented by employees, suppliers and future creative partners.The studio’s own approach combines brand research, communications strategy, brand identity design, graphic design and website design within one connected process.Beinc works with Brisbane and Australian businesses across professional services, property, hospitality, industrial technology, retail, health, personal brands and other sectors. Its services include branding and brand strategy in Brisbane, logo and visual identity development, graphic design, packaging, communications and custom website design.The agency operates through an in-house design model, with creative direction led by Birtles-Eades, who has more than 25 years of experience working across branding, design, communications and business development.Beinc believes the increased use of artificial intelligence will make experienced creative direction more important, rather than less.“When producing something attractive becomes easier, knowing what should be produced becomes more valuable,” Birtles-Eades said.“Businesses do not need more things that simply look designed. They need identities that are recognisable, commercially relevant and genuinely connected to the people they are trying to reach.”Beinc’s position is that artificial intelligence should assist people, not replace accountability, judgement or original thinking within the branding process.The studio’s AI statement and approach to human-led branding are available at https://www.beinc.com.au ABOUT BEINCBeinc is a Brisbane-based multidisciplinary branding, communications and web design agency with more than 25 years of creative leadership experience and a decade of studio operation.The agency works with businesses to solve commercial and communication problems through research, strategy and design. Its services include brand strategy, brand identity, logo design, communications strategy, web design, UX and UI design, graphic design, packaging design and social media strategy.Beinc’s work is developed by its in-house team and structured around business objectives, audience needs, stakeholder considerations and practical implementation. The studio uses design as a method for helping businesses communicate clearly, build recognition and achieve measurable outcomes.Learn more about Beinc at https://www.beinc.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.