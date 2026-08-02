DonutNV Expands Innovative Mobile Mini Donut Concept to Miami, Florida

Guests watch the donuts being made through DonutNV's signature "Watch the Donuts" LED window Make your next party SWEET with DonutNV! DonutNV brings the sweets direct to your party!

Sweet treats and community giveback grow in Southern Florida as the brand builds on its success in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers

We’re thrilled to bring DonutNV to Miami and share our passion for sweet treats and community support with Southern Florida” — Alex Gingold, Co-Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV, the innovative mobile mini donut brand known for turning ordinary moments into sweet celebrations, is excited to announce its expansion into Miami, Florida. The move brings the company’s signature lineup of freshly made mini donuts to Southern Florida, building on its established presence in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers.DonutNV’s mobile donut trucks deliver hot, made-to-order mini donuts with creative toppings, paired with fresh-squeezed lemonade, designed to delight guests of all ages. The brand is bringing this unique experience to Miami’s vibrant food scene, where residents and visitors can enjoy the treats at public events, private parties, and community gatherings.Central to DonutNV’s mission is its commitment to making the world a sweeter place through meaningful giveback and fundraising initiatives. Schools, sports teams, nonprofits, and other organizations looking to raise funds can book a DonutNV truck and receive a percentage of sales donated directly back to their cause. This partnership model has already supported numerous groups across the country and will now be available to Miami-area communities.In addition to fundraising events, DonutNV is available for a wide range of public and private occasions, including food truck festivals, fairs, birthday parties, corporate catering, school events, and other sweet celebrations. Whether serving crowds at a community fair or creating a memorable experience for a private gathering, the mobile mini donut concept offers a fun, interactive, and delicious addition to any event.“We’re thrilled to bring DonutNV to Miami and share our passion for sweet treats and community support with Southern Florida,” said DonutNV Co-Founder, Alex Gingold. “Our expansion builds on the strong relationships our local franchisees have built in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, and we look forward to partnering with local schools, organizations, and event planners who want to make a difference while enjoying something delicious.”Looking to make your next party SWEET? Organizations and individuals interested in booking DonutNV for fundraising or private events in the Miami area are encouraged to reach out through the company’s website or social media channels to reserve a truck and learn more about available options.

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