Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: August 1, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, Maine 04843. Meet at the park entry booth.

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. this is a moderate 2.4-mile hike. Please wear sturdy boots. sunscreen, and bug repellent. Bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Meet at the park entry booth.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

Related Website



Related Documents:

August program flyer (PDF 610KB)