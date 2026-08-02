Hike with the Ranger - Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. At Camden Hills State Park.
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: August 1, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, Maine 04843. Meet at the park entry booth.
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. this is a moderate 2.4-mile hike. Please wear sturdy boots. sunscreen, and bug repellent. Bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Meet at the park entry booth.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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