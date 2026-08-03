The 4th Annual Tex-Indie Author Book Fair Returns to Houston Featuring More Than 125 Self-Published Authors

The Tex-Indie Author Book Fair

Discover your next favorite read and meet the authors at the 4th annual book fair. Admission is free, so come support your local authors on Saturday 10/17/26.

We are proud to host a space that fosters creativity and provides tangible resources for the independent publishing community.” — Joseph A. Schiller

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual Tex-Indie Author Book Fair, the state’s largest gathering of independent and self-published literary talent, is set to take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The event will run from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Just Play Sports (gymnasium) located at 10510 Westview Dr, Houston, TX 77043.This highly anticipated event offers the public a unique opportunity to connect with over 125 writers across all genres, all of whom will be present to meet readers and showcase their work. Held entirely indoors, the fair is free to the public, ensuring an accessible environment for book enthusiasts of all ages.In addition to the book signings, the fair will host a series of professional development workshops. Aspiring authors can attend sessions focused on the nuances of editing, publishing, and marketing. The event will also feature a dedicated workshop exploring the current state of diversity and inclusion within the independent and self-publishing landscape.A featured participant, first time sponsor and panelist at this year’s fair is Jay Abiona, a multifaceted entrepreneur and author. In addition to his work as an author and publisher, he is the founder of " Books by Jay Abiona " and will be signing copies of his book, “Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes”. His entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond literature as he is also the owner of “ Bookish Beans ”, a specialty online coffee company known for its fresh, roasted-to-order coffee blends. Abiona said, “Bookish Beans coffee is brewed for book lovers but enjoyed by everyone; so sip, read and repeat!”Abiona also brings a distinguished 36-year career in the security and Investigation‘s industry to the event. He spent 20 years working in New York City, conducting investigations and protection details, where he notably oversaw security for the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square for 8 years. After relocating to Houston in 2009, he served as the founder and CEO of “Credible Security Solutions” since 2011. Throughout his extensive career, he has provided protection for A-list celebrities and even conducted security at mission control for two separate moon landings as well as protection details for a very well-known Christian radio station in Texas. During an interview, Abiona said, “Coming from where I came from in New York City with an extremely tainted past as a youth, only God could’ve kept me safe through that dark time and only He could’ve put me in the places I’ve been in the last three decades.” Attendees are invited to visit his booth, hear his story, discuss his writings, his coffee, or his remarkable professional journey.Joseph A. Schiller, the host of the event said, "We are proud to host a space that fosters creativity and provides tangible resources for the independent publishing community," Schiller also said, "With over 125 authors along with workshops, this year’s fair is our most comprehensive event to date." For more information about the 4th annual Tex-Indie Author Book Fair, click here to learn more.About the Tex-Indie Author Book Fair: The Tex-Indie Author Book Fair is the largest collection of independent and self-published writers, publishers, editors, and literary creators based in Texas. Dedicated to supporting the independent literary community, the annual event provides a platform for authors to connect with readers and gain professional insights into the publishing industry. All are invited to attend the fourth annual book fair on October 17, 2026.

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