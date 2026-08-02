Xtrip Inc. Ships 'OmniTrip Agent × Scenario Hardware' Bundle, Bringing AI to Hotel Front Desk, Room, and Back Office

XTrip's OmniTrip Agent × Scenario Hardware places the platform’s seven-agent AI workflow onto physical hospitality surfaces.

Xtrip Inc. positions the bundle as the entry unit for its broader thesis: the hotel is no longer a backend system with a website on top — it is an AI-native asset class managed by an operating system.” — Jermaine Tanse, CEO of XTrip Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 2026— Xtrip Inc. has moved from platform announcement to deployable solution with the general availability of OmniTrip Agent × Scenario Hardware, a bundled offer inside Xtrip OS​ that places the platform’s seven-agent AI workflow onto physical hospitality surfaces.Rather than treating AI as a cloud-only assistant, the bundle assigns each agent family to the hardware layer where its value is realized:Front desk & check-in kiosk​ → TrekAssist AI (voice), OmniBiz AI (approval workflows)Guest room, TV, projector​ → SmartStay AI (experience), OmniTrip AI (content)Revenue & pricing console​ → RevenueMax AIMarketing terminal & app​ → OmniAd AI, OmniMember AIPayment terminal​ → agent-coordinated checkout, reconciliation, and membership linkageThe result is an AI operating layer where the agent decides, the OS routes, and the hardware executes — offline-tolerant at the edge, centralized at the property group level.Operators initiating contact receive, within 24 hours, a tailored deployment sketch: which agents map to which touchpoints, what hardware retrofit is required, expected labor-hour shift, and a bottom-up ROI calculation benchmarked against Xtrip AI pilot averages. As with all published materials, pilot numbers are directional and property-specific; certificates, institution names, and compliance scopes are maintained separately at /compliance and released under NDA or definitive agreement.Xtrip Inc. positions the bundle as the entry unit for its broader thesis: the hotel is no longer a backend system with a website on top — it is an AI-native asset class managed by an operating system.The OmniTrip Agent × Scenario Hardware solution is available to independent hotels, management groups, and TMC-linked property networks. Strategy consultations can be requested at global@xtripinc.com.Disclaimer: This announcement describes product architecture and cooperation mode. It is not an independent audit, certification, or regulatory endorsement. Final delivery, SLA, and compliance status are defined in signed contracts and SOWs.About Xtrip Inc.​Xtrip Inc. builds AI-native infrastructure for global travel and hospitality. Its Xtrip AI platform connects agent intelligence, scenario hardware, payments, and membership into one operating layer for hotel assets. More at https://xtripinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.