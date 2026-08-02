Xtrip Inc. Launches Xtrip AI: An AI-Native Operating System for Global Hospitality Assets

Xtrip Inc. today unveiled Xtrip AI, an AI-native operating platform purpose-built for global hotel assets.

Xtrip OS is the operating layer that lets a 200-room resort and a 20-property group run the same AI workflow — agent logic on top, scenario hardware at the edge, and ROI math underneath.” — JermaineTanse, CEO of XTrip Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver, BC — August 2026— Xtrip Inc. ( https://xtripinc.com ) today unveiled Xtrip AI, an AI-native operating platform purpose-built for global hotel assets. Moving beyond standalone chatbots or siloed automation tools, Xtrip AI introduces Xtrip OS​ — a unified layer that connects systems, data, workflows, edge hardware, payments, and membership into one orchestrated environment for hospitality operators.At the core of the platform is the OmniTrip Agent matrix, seven specialized AI agents covering the full guest and operator lifecycle:OmniTrip AI​ — content generation and destination marketing (pre-stay)SmartStay AI​ — in-stay personalization, consumption recommendation, room experienceRevenueMax AI​ — dynamic pricing and yield managementTrekAssist AI​ — multilingual voice assistant and guest service resolutionOmniMember AI​ — membership management and traveler profilingOmniAd AI​ — precision marketing and creative ad generationOmniBiz AI​ — back-office efficiency, staff workflows, and enterprise travel coordinationThe seven agents operate as a single workflow across pre-stay, in-stay, and post-stay​ phases, spanning content, commerce, experience, service, revenue, membership, and B-side efficiency.“Hospitality has been asked to digitize for a decade, but most stacks are still a spreadsheet of disconnected vendors,” said a spokesperson for Xtrip Inc. “Xtrip OS is the operating layer that lets a 200-room resort and a 20-property group run the same AI workflow — agent logic on top, scenario hardware at the edge, and ROI math underneath.”Xtrip AI deploys agent capability directly to front desk, guest room, TV, projector, payment terminal, check-in kiosk, marketing surface, and back-office console. Sample deployments show operator-visible gains in content throughput, in-stay conversion, pricing response time, and service-resolution rate — outcomes that vary by property type, size, and region, with full methodology disclosed in the company’s case-study and compliance zone.Hotel groups can request a customized OmniTrip Agent × hardware deployment plan and ROI model​ within 24 hours by contacting the Xtrip AI strategy team.Xtrip AI is a product of Xtrip Inc. Site content describes functional capabilities, architecture, and cooperation models; it does not constitute third-party audited certification or regulatory endorsement. Product claims are subject to contract, SOW, and NDA-bound compliance documentation at /compliance.

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