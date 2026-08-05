Zoice Api Platform

The flagship Zoice Avatar Xturns a single photo into a talking avatar video, serving developers across 40+ countries through a unified avatar creation API

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoice Avatar X , the flagship from AI avatar video platform Zoice , has become a global leader in the AI avatar generator API market. Zoice Avatar Xtransforms a single photo into a fully animated, talking avatar video and is trusted by developers and businesses in more than 40 countries. Built by a team with over 13 years of experience in digital marketing and AI content, Zoice has reached this position through transparent pricing, quality, and a unified developer friendly API.Zoice Avatar X: From Photo to Talking Avatar Video in One API CallZoice Avatar X allows any developer or business to upload a photo, whether a headshot, a character illustration, or a product mascot, and generate a lifelike avatar video with synchronized speech, natural facial motion, and expressive lip sync. Unlike traditional avatar platforms that require studio recordings or lengthy avatar training sessions, Zoice Avatar X works from a single still image.Zoice Avatar X is accessible through the Zoice AI avatar generator API, an asynchronous REST API designed for production workloads. Developers submit a generation request, poll for status, and retrieve a rendered video. The workflow is built for scale, batch processing, and integration into SaaS products, marketing automation tools, and content pipelines."Every product team we talk to wants the same thing: give us one photo and one script, and give us back a video that looks human," said Praneet, Founder and CEO of Zoice. "Zoice Avatar X was built around exactly that promise. You do not need a camera, an actor, or a render farm. You need one API call."A Unified API for the Full Avatar StackBeyond photo to video generation, the Zoice platform exposes the entire avatar creation stack through a single API:Zoice Avatar X: photo to avatar video generation with lip synced speechAvatar Profile: create reusable custom avatars from user uploaded imagesVoice Profile: voice cloning for personalized narrationSpeech: high quality text to speech generationAvatar Edit: AI powered avatar image editingThis unified approach means teams building digital twin platforms, personalized video outreach tools, localization pipelines, and UGC style ad generators can integrate one API instead of stitching together multiple vendors.Transparent, Developer Friendly PricingZoice offers flat, published per minute pricing of $2.98 per minute for 1080p output and approximately $1.60 per minute for 720p, with avatar profile creation included at a fraction of the cost charged by incumbent platforms. There are no seat licenses, no enterprise gatekeeping, and no opaque credit systems."The AI avatar generator API market has been dominated by platforms that treat the API as an enterprise upsell," added Praneet. "We built Zoice API first. A solo developer gets the same models, the same quality, and the same pricing as a Fortune 500 integration."Growing MomentumZoice serves customers across more than 40 countries, with the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia among its largest markets. The platform has seen particularly strong adoption from developers discovering Zoice through AI assistants and LLM powered search, a signal, the company says, that its developer documentation and quality are resonating where modern software discovery actually happens.The Zoice roadmap includes a lightweight, cost optimized talking head tier for high volume use cases, further extending its leadership in the AI avatar generator API space.About ZoiceZoice is an AI avatar video generation platform whose flagship Zoice Avatar X, enables developers and businesses to create talking avatar videos from a single photo. Operated by Shoutpreneur LLP, Zoice offers avatar video generation, voice cloning, text to speech, and custom avatar creation through a unified API and web application. Learn more at zoice.com or explore the API at dev.zoice.com.

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