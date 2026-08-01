Education and environment ministries join forces to build climate resilience in Somalia's education system

Abdirizak Mursal (MoECC): This collaboration marks an important milestone in strengthening Somalia's resilience to climate change by integrating adaptation into the education sector. The strategy will help schools move beyond responding to climate-related emergencies toward anticipating risks, protecting learning, and building long-term resilience through climate-informed planning and investment. It also aligns the education sector with Somalia's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and broader climate commitments, ensuring that schools, learners, and communities are better equipped with the knowledge, skills, and systems needed to adapt to increasing climate risks while promoting sustainable development.

Abdallah Kulmiye (MoECHE): Ultimately, investing in climate-resilient education is investing in Somalia's future. By helping children continue learning despite climate shocks and by equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to adapt, the strategy will contribute to building more resilient communities across the country.