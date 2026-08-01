Challenges posed by declining birth rates for education in Latin America were the focus of a seminar series organized by UNESCO and UNESCO IIEP

The rapid decline in birth rates across Latin America and its implications for education systems were the focus of the international seminar series “Planning Education in Contexts of Declining Demand”, organized by the UNESCO Regional Office in Santiago and UNESCO IIEP for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The series was held within the framework of the Community of Specialists in Data for Education Planning, a joint initiative of the two UNESCO offices aimed at strengthening the production, use and dissemination of statistical information for education monitoring and planning. Across the three sessions, participants examined demographic projections for declining birth rates in Latin America, the assessments developed by different countries in response to this phenomenon, and the strategies needed to address a structural shift that will transform demand for education over the coming decades.

The discussions began from a shared observation: Latin America is experiencing a rapid decline in fertility, which is already reflected in a sustained reduction in the number of births. Between 2015 and 2023, the region recorded over 1.2 million fewer births, and projections indicate that by 2050 there will be around 38 million fewer school-age children and adolescents. This demographic transformation will require a rethinking of the organization of education systems, teacher planning, school infrastructure and the allocation of public resources.

The series comprised the seminars “How Will Declining Birth Rates Affect Education Systems in Latin America?”, “How Are Countries Addressing the Educational Impact of Declining Birth Rates?” and “How Can Education Planning Respond to Declining Birth Rates?”. Participants included specialists from UNESCO, UNESCO IIEP, ECLAC, national governments, universities and research centres across the region, among them Alejandro Vera, Alejandra Cardini, Martín Scasso, Fernanda Luna, Simone Cecchini, Mariana Huepe, Andrés Peri, Darío Maldonado, Samanta Bonelli, Diego Born, Patricio Rodríguez and Isabel Román Vega. Their contributions combined regional evidence, national experiences and policy proposals for addressing the challenges posed by demographic change.

One of the main points of consensus was that declining birth rates should not be seen solely as a challenge for education systems, but also as a historic opportunity to improve quality and inclusion. The specialists agreed that the gradual reduction in the school-age population could make it possible to reduce class sizes, optimize the use of available resources, strengthen teacher training, expand access to early childhood education and reinvest resources in policies designed to address longstanding learning gaps.

They also emphasized that responding to this challenge will require moving away from planning models based on past trends and towards forward-looking approaches grounded in evidence. In this context, demographic estimates and projections were identified as essential tools for anticipating changes in demand for education, guiding the planning of teachers and infrastructure, and strengthening public policy decision-making.

Participants also agreed that responding to this transformation will require close coordination between the education, planning, finance and social development sectors in order to design strategies that allow education systems to adapt progressively without compromising the right to quality education for all.