Local Restaurant Invests in Loudoun County's Next Generation Through Fair Champion Purchase

D.C. Prime proudly purchases Champion Steer raised by Levi Virts

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For D.C. Prime , supporting local has never been a marketing slogan—it’s a way of doing business.For more than a decade, Loudoun County residents have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, business milestones, holiday gatherings, and unforgettable evenings around D.C. Prime’s tables. Supporting the community beyond those walls is simply an extension of that same commitment.That commitment continued at the 2026 Loudoun County Fair Livestock Auction , where D.C. Prime proudly purchased the Champion Steer, raised by Levi Virts, as a show of support for Loudoun County’s agricultural community and the young men and women who represent its future. "For many longtime Loudoun residents, purchasing the Grand Champion steer was a tradition closely associated with Johnson's House of Beef," said Scott Miller, General Partner of DC Prime. "When the opportunity arose for DC Prime to continue that tradition, it wasn't simply a business decision—it was a chance to celebrate Loudoun's agricultural heritage and support the remarkable young people who will carry it forward. We are honored to help preserve a tradition that has meant so much to this community."More than a winning bid, the purchase represents an investment in the values that have helped shape Loudoun County for generations: hard work, responsibility, family, and community. “As a locally owned restaurant, we’re fortunate to be able to make decisions that directly benefit the community we call home,” said Rick Crowe, Partner of D.C. Prime. “Supporting local organizations, local families, and the traditions that have made Loudoun County such a special place isn’t something we do because it’s good for business. We do it because it’s the right thing to do.”For more than a decade, D.C. Prime has believed that being a successful local business means giving back to the community that has helped make that success possible. “This wasn’t simply about participating in an auction,” said Crowe, “It was about investing in our community. Every year these young people dedicate countless hours to learning responsibility, discipline, and the value of hard work. Supporting them—and the families, volunteers, and organizations behind them—is something we’re honored to do.”Now celebrating its 90th year, the Loudoun County Fair remains one of Northern Virginia’s most cherished traditions. While Loudoun County has experienced tremendous growth, the fair continues to celebrate the agricultural heritage that helped build the community generations ago. For participants in the Loudoun County 4-H program, preparing livestock for the county fair is far more than a summer project. It represents months of dedication, early mornings, long days, and valuable lessons in agriculture, business management, leadership, and personal responsibility.D.C. Prime has long embraced a philosophy of ‘locals supporting locals.’ Whether partnering with area charities, supporting community organizations, building relationships with regional businesses, or working alongside local farmers and producers whenever possible, the restaurant believes that thriving communities are built through meaningful local partnerships. “Agriculture remains an important part of Loudoun County’s identity, and we’re proud to stand beside the families, farmers, volunteers, and organizations working to preserve that legacy for future generations,” Crowe added.For D.C. Prime, supporting local isn’t a marketing slogan—it’s a way of doing business. About D.C. Prime - Located in Ashburn, Virginia, D.C. Prime has earned a reputation as one of Northern Virginia’s premier dining destinations, offering exceptional steaks, fresh seafood, an award-winning wine program, and genuine hospitality. Beyond the dining room, D.C. Prime is deeply committed to supporting local charities, community organizations, agricultural initiatives, and businesses throughout Loudoun County and the surrounding region because strong communities are built when neighbors invest in one another.

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