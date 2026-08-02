'In Flight We Trust: An American Exodus' Documentary Film Affords A Critical Analysis At Affordability In USA

In Flight We Trust An American Exodus Family Three

Three American working-class families are followed for a year as they prepare to emigrate the USA for points around the world.

5 Million Americans have quietly exited over the past 15 years.” — Ron Podmore

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visionary team behind the acclaimed "Best of Central America" series, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV, proudly unveils its highly anticipated feature-length documentary film, In Flight We Trust: An American Exodus.

Directed by emerging, documentary film creator Ron Podmore, this powerful, independent film offers an unflinching, authentic look at the American financial landscape through the lens of three Washington State families who choose to leave it behind.

Mr. Podmore's prior works have been recognized with the Seattle Film Festival, New York Film and Cinematography Awards, amongst others. His cinematic work has been recognized as an "Official Selection," including Best New Director, Original Concept, and Best New Feature for promoting the best of the Central American countries including Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

"In Flight We Trust: An American Exodus" transcends traditional documentary formats, weaving together deeply personal narratives with lush scenes that promote Seattle and Western Washington.

Three American families provide a snapshot of the complex motivations behind an emerging modern, American emigration wave in which, thus far, over five million civilian American passport holders have already emigrated over the past fifteen years. Podmore captures their dreams, despairs, hopes, and quiet resilience as these families seek new horizons beyond U.S. borders, challenging conventional notions of patriotism and belonging.

"This year-long project is a necessary conversation starter that solidifies the financial challenges millions of Americans face and their desire to simply leave the USA," says Mr. Podmore. "We're witnessing a pivotal moment in history where the American dream is being redefined not just within our borders but globally. My team and I have a fervent belief to provide a platform for these unheard voices as they seek potentially safer territories."

The production team, known for their captivating travelogue series "Best of Central America" ("Life on Amapala Island, Honduras" launches August, 2026 with a run time of 53 minutes), incorporates sustainable and locally sourced film and logistics talent. Their empathetic storytelling approach demonstrates that Central America is indeed rising.

The film's initial success on major streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Ananda Media (France) bodes well for the widespread appeal and anticipated critical reception of In Flight We Trust.

About the Director

Mr. Podmore is a former award-winning high-school teacher. Known for his dynamic personality and dry humor, he has created a compelling visual style of filmography with a commitment to human-centric storytelling over the past five years. His work consistently explores themes of migration, identity, and what it means to be a global citizen.

In addition, he is the published author of two books, including collaborating with Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin.

About the Production

In Flight We Trust: An American Exodus has an anticipated run time of 142 minutes and is currently being pitched for theatrical release in early Spring, 2027, if not sooner.

Shot on location in numerous global cities in tandem with Filmotions.com (Guatemala City), Mr. Podmore's mission is to foster dialogue about contemporary American life in an era where most working-class citizens are one disaster away from experiencing bankruptcy.

Support for Seattle-area scenes is provided by Washington Filmworks.

In his prior travel documentary episodes, he ends with:

"...travel with purpose. Life begins outside your comfort zone,"

—something all the families profiled, take to heart.

Work in Progress Trailer: In Flight We Trust: An American Exodus

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