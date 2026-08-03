Cable TV Pioneers Mourns the Passing of Industry Legend Bob Miron

Preserving the Legacy of Cable Television Leaders

The Cable TV Pioneers remember Bob Miron, whose leadership shaped decades of industry growth and inspired generations of leaders.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECable TV Pioneers Mourns the Passing of Industry Legend Bob MironThe Cable TV Pioneers joins the entire broadband and cable television community in mourning the passing of Bob Miron, one of the industry’s most respected leaders, visionary innovators, and dedicated champions. Bob was a Cable TV Pioneer, and his name stands among the members whose work built this industry.On behalf of the Cable TV Pioneers, Chairman Jim Gleason issued the following statement:“Today we mourn the loss of one of the true giants of our industry. Bob Miron was a visionary leader, a trusted mentor, and a friend to so many whose lives and careers he touched.Bob believed in innovation, collaboration, and, above all, people. He understood that our industry has always been about building connections—not only through technology, but through relationships, mentorship, and service. His influence can be seen in the stronger industry he helped create and in the generations of leaders he inspired.As we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Cable TV Pioneers this year, we will proudly remember Bob’s extraordinary legacy. On behalf of our Board of Directors and our members, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We are grateful for his remarkable life and lasting contributions. He will be deeply missed and always remembered.”Bob's legacy also lives on through his family. His daughter, Nomi Bergman and his son Steve Miron, have likewise shaped the industry Bob helped build. Both are respected giants of our industry in their own right. The Cable TV Pioneers extends its deepest condolences to Nomi, to Steve, and to the entire Miron, Bergman, and Newhouse family.Bob Miron’s influence on the cable industry spanned decades of extraordinary growth and transformation. His leadership, vision, and commitment to advancing the industry earned him the admiration of colleagues throughout the broadband community and secured his place among the most influential figures in cable television history.The Cable TV Pioneers honors Bob Miron’s legacy and celebrates a life devoted to innovation, leadership, friendship, and service. His contributions will continue to inspire future generations of industry professionals.About the Cable TV PioneersFounded in 1966, the Cable TV Pioneers is the broadband industry’s premier honorary organization, dedicated to recognizing leaders who have made significant contributions to the growth and success of cable and broadband while preserving the rich history of the industry through scholarship, fellowship, and service.

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