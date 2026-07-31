VA’s visionary careers in eye care 

Help Veterans see a brighter future

Vision plays a vital role in a Veteran’s quality of life, affecting everything from independence and mobility to overall health and well-being. At the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), ophthalmologists, optometrists and other eye care professionals are helping shape the future of vision care through cutting-edge technologies, groundbreaking research and patient-centered treatment approaches. For clinicians seeking a career where innovation elevates care, VA offers a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Veterans.

Advancing eye care

VA continually invests in technologies and programs that improve access to care and patient outcomes. From advanced diagnostic imaging and laser treatments to telehealth eye care services that connect Veterans in rural communities with specialists, VA is leveraging innovation to ensure Veterans receive the high-quality eye care they deserve.

Ophthalmologists at the Atlanta VA Medical Center developed an innovative tele-eye program called Technology-based Eye Care Services (TECS) to expand Veteran access to eye care. TECS screenings have successfully diagnosed glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, dislocated lenses and more. Efforts like this not only benefit Veterans but also contribute to advancements in eye care across the broader medical community.

Air Force Veteran Ben Parks receives eye care services at the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman, Montana, and was pleasantly surprised at the level of care.

“The equipment at the Bozeman clinic is truly next generation,” Parks said. “My health technician Amber explained that with the new equipment she has, we likely didn’t need to do the dilation, and, in fact, we did not.

A diverse practice environment

Eye care providers at VA care for a patient population with a wide range of ocular health needs. Veterans often present with complex medical histories, creating opportunities for physicians to practice comprehensive, challenging and highly rewarding medicine.

VA optometrists:

Diagnose and treat eye diseases and injuries

Manage chronic conditions affecting vision

Collaborate with multidisciplinary care teams

Participate in research and quality improvement initiatives

Mentor residents, fellows, and medical students

This variety allows physicians to continuously develop their skills while making meaningful contributions to Veteran health.

Employee benefits that support you

In addition to a meaningful mission, VA offers a comprehensive employment benefits package designed to support both professional growth and personal well-being. VA proudly offers:

Competitive compensation

Generous paid vacation, sick leave and federal holidays

Health, dental and vision insurance

Continuing education opportunities

These benefits allow our physicians to focus on providing outstanding care while building a fulfilling long-term career.

Join VA

VA is always looking for qualified, compassionate eye care providers to join our team. Discover how you can help Veterans have a brighter future at VA Careers.