Southern Arizona VA sees surge as more Veterans enroll in VA health care

More Veterans Signing Up: Southern Arizona VA Reports 6.5% Enrollment Increase in FY2026

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Eligibility and Enrollment team has announced a 6.5% increase in Veteran enrollments so far in fiscal year 2026, a significant rise that supports the Choose VA initiative, a national effort to increase Veteran awareness of VA healthcare benefits

From October 2025 to March 2026, SAVAHCS welcomed 1,433 Veterans into VA healthcare services, surpassing the 1,345 enrollments recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year. The growth comes as Choose VA encourages Veterans to take advantage of the expansive healthcare offerings within the VA system.

Margarita Rosas, eligibility and enrollment supervisor, credited her team’s dedication for the positive results. “I am proud of the Eligibility and Enrollment Team for their consistent excellence and genuine commitment to serving Veterans,” she said. “Their performance, teamwork and compassion make a meaningful impact every day and reflect their dedication to the mission of providing exceptional care to those who have served our country.”

How to check your VA health care eligibility

Veterans interested in checking their eligibility for VA healthcare can do so by visiting Eligibility for VA health care or by contacting their local VA medical center. Eligibility is based on factors including service history, disability status and income.