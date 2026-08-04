30+ Menopause Experts Under One Roof: WisePause Gives Midlife Women Direct Access to Solutions

WisePause Wellness 2026 Speakers

With many specialists booked for months, the summit tackles brain fog, sleep, sex, bladder, hair loss, and honors "We Do Not Care Club" founder Melani Sanders

Women should not have to spend years searching for someone who understands what is happening to their bodies, WisePause collapses years of searching and waiting into one day of access.” — Denise Pines, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For women navigating brain fog, sleeplessness, hair changes, bladder issues, shifts in sexual health and low energy, finding a clinician with menopause expertise can mean months on a waiting list – and, often, still no clear path forward. On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, WisePause Wellness will bring more than 30 leading physicians, functional medicine practitioners, nutrition specialists and fitness experts together at the Los Angeles Skirball Cultural Center for a one-day summit built around the important and life-changing questions women are asking now as they experience the challenges of the middle of their lives.The 12th Annual WisePause Wellness (Peri)Menopause Live Summit will transform the Skirball Cultural Center's Ahmanson Ballroom into a one-day resource center for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and midlife health. Many of the featured experts have multi-month waitlists from women wanting to be treated by them. The program brings medical and functional medicine perspectives together so attendees can hear science-based guidance, compare approaches and leave with practical next steps."Women should not have to spend years searching for someone who understands what is happening to their bodies," said Denise Pines, founder of WisePause Wellness. "WisePause collapses years of searching and waiting into one day of access. Women can hear from experts across specialties, ask better questions and leave with a clearer plan for what to do next."FEATURED SUMMIT CONVERSATIONS• Perimenopause explained - Dr. Rajita Patil• What happens to the body during perimenopause and menopause - and how to treat it - Dr. Amy Day, Dr. Tracy Sylvester and Dr. Julie Taylor• Solving brain fog - Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl• Skin and hair solutions - Dr. Carl Truesdale• Curbing incontinence - Dr. Karyn Eilber and Aggie Postman Kuchta• Getting better sleep - Dr. Valerie Cacho• Improving your sex life - Dr. Katherine Klos and certified sex therapist Kim Ronan• Natural solutions to menopause - Dr. Amanda Tracy and Dr. Deanna Minich• Improving energy through nutrition - nutritionist Julie EDuring lunch, attendees can join Table Talks - smaller, one-on-one conversations with featured speakers and additional experts on hair thinning, autoimmune disorders, dental hygiene, GLP-1 medications, and AI and menopause.Additionally- and new to the program this year- short movement, breathwork and meditation resets will be woven throughout the program to help attendees pause and recharge between conversations.MENOPAUSE RECOGNITION AWARDSThe summit will also present the WisePause Menopause Recognition Awards, honoring people and organizations advancing menopause awareness, advocacy and cultural change. This year's honorees include:• Melani Sanders - Menopause Trailblazer Award; internet sensation and founder of the "We Do Not Care Club"• California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (District 16) - Menopause Advocate Award• Bristol Myers Squibb – Corporate Leader AwardTickets start at $99 for attendees who complete a survey and include breakfast, lunch and the afterparty. To reserve a seat, visit www.wisepause.com Supported by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Tea Botanics , AARP and Alloy.MEDIA AVAILABILITYMembers of the media may request summit credentials and interviews with Denise Pines, featured experts and honorees through the media contact listed above.About WisePause WellnessWisePause Wellness is dedicated to changing how women navigate menopause and midlife health by connecting them with current research, expert guidance and holistic solutions. Through live events, digital content and advocacy, WisePause helps women gain the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions at every stage of the menopause journey.About Tea BotanicsTea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focused on plant-based therapies for women's health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes, night sweats and insomnia. Learn more at www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics and @hotflashtea.About the Steven & Alexandra Cohen FoundationSince 2001, the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has provided more than $1.5 billion to U.S.-based public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that help people in need or work to solve complex problems.###

WisePause Wellness Highlights

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