WaterFilterIndex.com Launches as an Independent Water Filter Research Site

WaterFilterIndex.com verifies water filter claims through NSF, WQA, and IAPMO records, helping homeowners diagnose their water before buying a filter.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aug. 2, 2026 — WaterFilterIndex.com, an independent water filter research and review website, announced its official launch today. Built around a single editorial principle — diagnosis before recommendation, every claim with a receipt, and every limitation disclosed clearly — WaterFilterIndex is designed for homeowners who want to understand what is actually in their water before spending money on filtration equipment.

Unlike conventional "best water filter" lists, WaterFilterIndex organizes its research the way water problems actually present themselves: by symptom, by contaminant, and by test result. A reader dealing with orange staining, a rotten-egg odor, or a lab report showing elevated lead starts with the problem — not with a product ranking.

A Search That Went Badly

WaterFilterIndex began with an ordinary consumer search that went badly: which water filter actually does what it says? Ten review sites returned the same five products in roughly the same order. Health claims appeared without sources. "NSF-tested" badges turned out to carry no legal weight. And not one page began by asking the only question that matters — what is actually in your water?

Digging deeper revealed the industry's open secret. The certification databases maintained by NSF, the Water Quality Association (WQA), and IAPMO are public. Anyone can look up exactly which claims a filter is certified for. Almost nobody does — including many of the sites reviewing them. Meanwhile, heavily marketed capabilities go uncertified, and important limitations go unmentioned.

"The information was never hidden," the site's founding documents note. "It was just unassembled."

The Consumer Problem

WaterFilterIndex identifies a set of recurring gaps in how water filtration is sold and reviewed online:

Too many water filter reviews repeat the same product rankings with little independent verification.

Health and contaminant claims are frequently published without sources a reader can check.

Phrases like "NSF-tested" or "tested to NSF standards" are often presented as equivalent to NSF certification. They are not. A product can be tested to a standard by anyone; certification means an accredited body has verified the claim and listed it publicly.

Homeowners often shop by product before knowing what is in their water — the reverse of how any competent treatment decision is made.

Marketing language can blur the very different problems of chlorine taste, lead, PFAS, cysts, VOCs, sediment, hardness, and microbiological contamination, implying one product handles them all.

Limitations — what a filter does not do — are routinely buried, minimized, or omitted entirely.

"WaterFilterIndex started because I couldn't find a water filter review I could audit," said Tista Sarker, founder and lead researcher. "Everyone was ranking products, but almost nobody was showing the receipts. If a filter claims to reduce lead, PFAS, chlorine, cysts, VOCs, or anything else, homeowners should be able to see exactly what that claim is based on."

The Editorial Method: Diagnose First

Every WaterFilterIndex guide follows the same sequence. First, diagnose the water problem — identify the symptom, the likely contaminant, or the actual test result. Second, check what that contaminant or symptom typically indicates and how it is confirmed. Third, verify product claims through public certification databases where such listings exist. Fourth, separate certified claims from manufacturer claims, and label each accordingly. Fifth, disclose what a filter does not do, in the same size type as the praise. Only then does the site recommend — and only when the system genuinely fits the water problem.

The Certification-Receipt Method

At the center of the site is what Sarker calls the Certification-Receipt Method. For each product reviewed, WaterFilterIndex looks up the product's claims in public databases such as NSF, WQA, and IAPMO; matches each claim to the specific contaminant it covers; and refuses to extend a narrow certification into a broad marketing statement. The source of each claim is made visible to readers, and limitations are treated as important consumer information rather than fine print.

Sarker built the method after discovering that the public listings existed but were rarely used clearly by review sites. "A certification listing is a receipt," she said. "It tells you the exact claim, the exact standard, and the exact product configuration it applies to. When a review shows the receipt, a stranger can check it. When it doesn't, you're just trusting a ranking. Our rule is simple: every claim carries a receipt, every limit gets equal billing, and diagnosis always comes before recommendation."

What Readers Will Find

WaterFilterIndex.com launches with a growing library that includes water filter reviews with claim-by-claim verification; contaminant guides covering lead, PFAS, chlorine, chloramine, cysts, VOCs, arsenic, fluoride, iron, sulfur, manganese, sediment, and other common water issues; and symptom-based guides for bad taste, odor, staining, scale, cloudy water, and particles.

The site also publishes drinking water filter comparisons, whole house water filter guides, reverse osmosis water filter guides, water filter for well water treatment resources, certification lookup explainers, water filter testing guides, and water report interpretation walkthroughs — plus buyer guides built around real water conditions rather than product categories. Homeowners asking "what is in my water" can start from a water contaminant guide, a symptom, or their own test results and follow the evidence toward an answer — including, where the evidence points there, the answer that no filter is needed at all.

Independence and Limits

WaterFilterIndex.com may use affiliate links where applicable. Recommendations, however, are based on evidence, fit, certification receipts, and clearly stated limitations — not sales pressure. Where a certified NSF certified water filter option exists for a given claim, the site says so; where only manufacturer claims exist, the site says that too.

The site is equally direct about what it is not. WaterFilterIndex.com is not a laboratory, a water utility, a government agency, or a medical provider. It does not test water, and it does not offer health advice. Health-related water concerns should be handled with appropriate water testing and, where needed, guidance from qualified professionals, certified laboratories, or local health authorities.

About WaterFilterIndex.com

WaterFilterIndex.com is an independent water filtration research and reference website founded by Tista Sarker, builder

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