NV Dems Kick Off Statewide “Stuff Costs Too Much” Tour with CD3 Office Opening

Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Congresswoman Susie Lee, and NV Dems Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno kicked off NV Dems’s annual Statewide “Stuff Costs Too Much” Tour with a field office opening and canvass launch in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

The tour will head to Pahrump before heading north and stop in all 17 of Nevada’s counties over five days. Throughout the tour stops, we will ensure every voter knows who is responsible for the Lombardo-Trump affordability crisis. NV Dems has already begun critical outreach with statewide weekends of action where volunteers knocked doors and made phone calls in every congressional District and this tour will ensure we hear from and show up for voters no matter what corner of Nevada they call home.

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“Talking to Nevadans in every corner of the state, I’ve heard a handful of things come to the top for everyone. People want a good job, to buy a house in a safe neighborhood, prepare their kids for careers or for college, with a healthcare system that is available and affordable to them, and through all of that, to be treated with humanity, dignity, and respect. ” said Ford. “I’m running for Governor to provide those things and lead Nevada out of the cost of living crisis.”

“We have less than 100 days until Election Day to take back the majority in the House and elect Democrats up and down the ballot in Nevada. It’s an all hands on deck moment, and I’m grateful for volunteers who are knocking doors and making phone calls every single day to help us win,” said Lee. “Today, I heard from small business owners, working families, seniors, and veterans who all said one thing: costs are too damn high. Trump and Republicans in Congress are only making life more expensive — I’m fighting to lower costs and make government work for southern Nevadans.”

“Our ‘stuff costs too much’ tour is our annual tour that we do in all 17 counties talking to voters, but more importantly, listening to voters. And we don’t just listen and talk to Democrats, we listen and talk to everyone,” said Monroe-Moreno. “After we hear from everyone, we tell them about the good work Democrats are doing and let them know that, in some counties, they may only be represented by Republicans. These Republicans who voted against the measures they need and then try to take credit for it.”

See photos here:

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