Truforte Business Group Raises the Bar with Strategic Team Expansion and Higher Performance Standards

Truforte Business Group, a leading Florida business brokerage firm, announced a strategic organizational restructuring designed to elevate client service.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truforte Business Group, one of Florida's leading business brokerage firms, announced a strategic organizational restructuring designed to elevate client service, increase accountability, and strengthen operational excellence across the company.As part of this initiative, Truforte has made the decision to part ways with independent contractors who were not meeting the company's performance expectations while expanding its team with dedicated W-2 employees focused on delivering a higher level of service and support to business owners throughout Florida.The move reflects Truforte's ongoing commitment to raising the standards of professionalism within the business brokerage industry."Business owners deserve more than a listing agent—they deserve a dedicated team committed to helping them achieve one of the most important financial transactions of their lives," said Bruce Pockrandt, Managing Broker of Truforte Business Group. "As our company continues to grow, we recognized that some responsibilities require a greater level of consistency, accountability, collaboration, and daily execution than the independent contractor model can always provide. By investing in talented W-2 employees, we are creating a stronger foundation to better serve our clients."The expanded employee team will provide enhanced support in key operational areas including marketing, lead management, transaction coordination, client communications, technology implementation, and business development. This allows Truforte's business brokers to spend more time where they create the greatest value—advising business owners, developing buyer relationships, negotiating transactions, and successfully closing business sales.The restructuring is part of Truforte's broader mission to continually improve the client experience while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."Our goal has never been to be the largest business brokerage," Pockrandt added. "Our goal is to be the best. That means making difficult decisions when necessary, investing in the right people, and continually improving every aspect of how we serve our clients."Truforte Business Group has earned a reputation for confidentially representing business owners across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, construction, restaurants, transportation, distribution, professional services, and many other sectors throughout Florida.By strengthening its internal team with full-time employees dedicated to supporting brokers and clients, Truforte believes it is well positioned to continue delivering exceptional service while expanding its ability to assist more business owners looking to sell their businesses now or in the future.About Truforte Business GroupTruforte Business Group is a Florida business brokerage firm specializing in the confidential sale of privately held businesses across the state. The firm provides business valuations, exit planning, confidential marketing, buyer qualification, negotiation, and transaction management, helping business owners maximize value while navigating the business sale process with confidence. Guided by its core belief that "Trust is the Strength of Healthy Relationships," Truforte Business Group continues to invest in its people, processes, and technology to better serve Florida's business community.

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