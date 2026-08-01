Lottery Brings Back Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle

MADISON, Wis. -- Following a stellar 2025 debut where players bought 434,101 tickets, produced sales of $315,411, and created a grand prize of $157,705.50, the Wisconsin Lottery is bringing back the Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle. This Lotto game is a fun way for players throughout Wisconsin to participate in a state-wide raffle that will run August 1-31, 2026.

Available at all Wisconsin Lottery retailers throughout the state and at the Wisconsin State Fair for 10 days (August 6-16), players can purchase one play for $1, six plays for $5, or 15 plays for $10. The winner of this Lotto game will receive a prize equal to half the total sales of the month-long game.

"Our raffles continue to be very popular with our players," said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin. "The Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle is an exciting way to engage the entire state, and the most exciting part is, the more plays that are purchased, the larger the winning prize will be."

HOW TO PLAY:

• Select the number of plays you want to purchase on a single ticket.

• Each play is a seven-digit number.

• Plays are sold in numerical order starting with 0000001, and will print from a Lottery terminal.

• When you receive your raffle ticket, sign the back and keep it for the September 1 drawing. • The draw date will not change regardless of the number plays sold.

• Tickets must be purchased before September 1, 2026.

• The winning number will be available at Lottery retailers and on wilottery.com the evening of September 1, 2026.

HOW TO WIN:

• There will be one winner of a prize equaling one half of the total dollars played for this game.

• If the seven-digit number exactly matches the winning number drawn, in exact order, the ticket wins the prize.

No more than 9,999,999 plays will be available for the Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle. The prize will consist of 50% of the total raffle sales. The odds of winning the Wisconsin 50/50 Raffle prize will depend on game sales.