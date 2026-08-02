European Media Entrepreneur Markus Posset Expands exxtra24.com into the United States

Star Troopers Holding is consistently pursuing its international growth strategy and expanding its AI-powered news platform exxtra24.com into the United States.

LOS ANGELOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of this expansion, the owner-managed media group is opening a new office in Los Angeles. At the same time, an independent U.S. operating company has been established to oversee the group’s activities in the American market and drive the continued development of its U.S. business.Headquartered in Vienna, Star Troopers Holding is one of the fastest-growing independent media and digital companies in the German-speaking region and the Balkans. The group’s portfolio includes the international news platforms exxtra24.com and exxtra24.at, the health and lifestyle platform besserleben.at, the blogging and community platform fischundfleisch.com, the publishing house StarTroopers-Publishing.com, and Star Troopers Digital, an agency specializing in performance marketing and digital communications.Star Troopers Previously Submitted an Acquisition Offer for Vice MediaThe Austrian media group previously attracted international attention when it submitted an acquisition offer for parts of Vice Media following the U.S. media company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. By entering the United States, Star Troopers is now taking the next strategic step in its global growth strategy.International Relaunch of exxtra24.com Scheduled for Octoberexxtra24.com is one of the fastest-growing digital news platforms in the German-speaking region and the Balkans. The platform is currently undergoing a comprehensive relaunch and is being prepared both technologically and editorially for its international rollout. The official relaunch is scheduled for October.In addition to its activities in Austria, the company is continuously expanding its presence, particularly in Albania and Kosovo. The new Los Angeles office will serve as a central hub for developing the company’s editorial and commercial operations in the U.S. market.The expansion into the United States is being led by Markus Posset, CEO and principal shareholder of Star Troopers Holding, together with Rafael Haslauer, Chief Digital Officer. The objective is to establish an independent U.S. team that will produce content specifically for the American market while developing international partnerships and innovative business models.International Franchise Model for exxtra24.comAlongside its U.S. expansion, Star Troopers is developing an international franchise model for exxtra24.com. This model will enable local entrepreneurs and media partners to operate the news platform in their respective countries under consistent quality, brand, and technology standards. According to the company, it has already received concrete inquiries from France, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Dubai, and Monaco.Markus Posset, CEO of Star Troopers Holding: “We are proud to establish a presence in the United States as an European media group. Los Angeles provides the ideal location from which to enter the American market while continuing to expand our international partnerships. Thanks to our existing global network, we are able to build this new chapter on a solid foundation. Our vision is to develop exxtra24.com into a global news platform with strong local editorial teams and international reach. In addition, our publishing division, Star Troopers Publishing, is already planning several new book projects for the U.S. market.Through our publishing house, StarTroopers-Publishing.com, we also intend to adapt some of our most successful book titles into screenplays for television, film, and streaming productions. Together with Quinton Aaron, known for his role in the Hollywood film ‘The Blind Side,’ Star Troopers Publishing has already established ‘Balkan Express’ as a bestseller.In the second phase of our U.S. expansion, we are also interested in entering the American podcast and radio markets.”Long-Term Expansion into Additional MarketsBy establishing its U.S. subsidiary, Star Troopers Holding is reinforcing its ambition to position itself as an international media company over the long term. In addition to expanding its editorial presence, the group plans to develop new partnerships with media organizations, businesses, and technology companies throughout North America. The new Los Angeles office marks the beginning of a long-term international expansion strategy. Over the coming years, exxtra24.com plans to continuously expand its presence into additional countries and markets.Contact:Email: rh@startroopers.ag , Rafael HaslauerEUROPE:Star Troopers Digital GmbH.Födermayrstraße 644470 EnnsAustriaFN 601260 gUSA:exxtra24.com Inc.12121 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 810Los Angeles CA 90025United States of America

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